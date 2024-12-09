Watch Now
Chiefs clinch AFC West with FG doink from Wright
Matthew Wright cuts it as close as it gets, banking a field goal off the upright as time expires to give the Chiefs a 19-17 victory over the Chargers.
Up Next
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final recaps the Chiefs' win over the Chargers in NFL Week 14, in which Los Angeles put up a fight and slowed Kansas City's offense but Patrick Mahomes and co. do what they do best: close.
Highlights: KC holds off LAC with walk-off FG
Highlights: KC holds off LAC with walk-off FG
The Chiefs shutout the Chargers in the first half, but when the Chargers came storming back in the second half, it took a walk-off FG that bounced off the upright to secure the 19-17 win.
Mahomes: Chiefs believed ‘in eachother’ in SNF win
Mahomes: Chiefs believed 'in eachother' in SNF win
Melissa Stark catches up with Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, and Matthew Wright after the Chiefs' last-second win over the Chargers on SNF in Week 14, where Kansas City clinched its ninth-straight AFC West title.
Speed Round: Xmas gifts for Falcons, 49ers, more
Speed Round: Xmas gifts for Falcons, 49ers, more
FNIA plays a holiday-themed speed round, doling out Christmas gifts to different NFL squads — the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Darnold, Vikings roll vs. struggling Falcons
Darnold, Vikings roll vs. struggling Falcons
FNIA lauds the Minnesota Vikings and Sam Darnold for their 42-point outburst in NFL Week 14 before wondering whether the Atlanta Falcons must shake things up at quarterback by benching Kirk Cousins for Michael Penix Jr.
Eagles must ‘keep moving’ after close call vs. CAR
Eagles must 'keep moving' after close call vs. CAR
The FNIA crew react to the Eagles' narrow win over the Carolina Panthers, in which Philadelphia found a way to get it done despite not playing its best while Bryce Young continued his upward trajectory.
Herbert finds wide-open Johnston to take the lead
Herbert finds wide-open Johnston to take the lead
Justin Herbert shows patience in the pocket before feeding Quentin Johnston a four-yard touchdown pass to put the Chargers up 14-13 after the extra point in the third quarter.
Rams ‘control their destiny’ after defeating Bills
Rams 'control their destiny' after defeating Bills
FNIA breaks down the biggest storylines from the Rams' comeback win over Josh Allen and the Bills in Week 14, including Los Angeles' promising outlook should it reach the postseason.
Edwards muscles into the end zone for first LAC TD
Edwards muscles into the end zone for first LAC TD
Gus Edwards gives the Chargers a spark by barreling through traffic for L.A.’s first points of the game, cutting the Chiefs’ lead to 13-7 after the extra point in the third quarter.
Hopkins backs into the end zone for Chiefs TD
Hopkins backs into the end zone for Chiefs TD
Patrick Mahomes hits DeAndre Hopkins with a nine-yard pass and the WR backs into the end zone to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 13-0 late in the second quarter against the Chargers.
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
Steve Kornacki gives the numbers for how Week 14 delivered a big hit to the Cardinals' NFC West chances and explains the state of the race between them, the Seahawks, the Rams and the 49ers.