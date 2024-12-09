 Skip navigation
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Fantasy Fallout: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets
Juan Soto
Report: Juan Soto, Mets agree to record 15-year, $765 million contract
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract

nbc_psnff_lackcanalysis_241208.jpg
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
nbc_snf_lackclites_241208.jpg
Highlights: KC holds off LAC with walk-off FG
nbc_snf_kcpostgameint_241208.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs believed ‘in eachother’ in SNF win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Fantasy Fallout: Juan Soto agrees to record deal with New York Mets
Juan Soto
Report: Juan Soto, Mets agree to record 15-year, $765 million contract
Michael Conforto San Francisco Giants
Reports: Michael Conforto and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to one-year, $17 million contract

nbc_psnff_lackcanalysis_241208.jpg
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
nbc_snf_lackclites_241208.jpg
Highlights: KC holds off LAC with walk-off FG
nbc_snf_kcpostgameint_241208.jpg
Mahomes: Chiefs believed ‘in eachother’ in SNF win

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs clinch AFC West with FG doink from Wright

December 8, 2024 11:30 PM
Matthew Wright cuts it as close as it gets, banking a field goal off the upright as time expires to give the Chiefs a 19-17 victory over the Chargers.
nbc_psnff_lackcanalysis_241208.jpg
4:01
Chiefs know how to close better than anyone
nbc_snf_lackclites_241208.jpg
0:50
Highlights: KC holds off LAC with walk-off FG
nbc_snf_kcpostgameint_241208.jpg
2:06
Mahomes: Chiefs believed ‘in eachother’ in SNF win
nbc_fnia_speedround_241208.jpg
6:05
Speed Round: Xmas gifts for Falcons, 49ers, more
nbc_fnia_vikingsfalcons_241208.jpg
5:22
Darnold, Vikings roll vs. struggling Falcons
nbc_fnia_eaglespanthers_241208.jpg
6:16
Eagles must ‘keep moving’ after close call vs. CAR
nbc_snf_lacjohnstontd_241208.jpg
0:43
Herbert finds wide-open Johnston to take the lead
rams_thumb.jpg
4:17
Rams ‘control their destiny’ after defeating Bills
nbc_snf_edwardstd_241208.jpg
0:39
Edwards muscles into the end zone for first LAC TD
nbc_snf_hopkinstd_241208.jpg
0:41
Hopkins backs into the end zone for Chiefs TD
nflc_west_thumb_real.jpg
1:15
Kornacki shows how Week 14 changed NFC West race
nfc_south_thumb.jpg
1:14
NFC South clinching probabilities with Kornacki
