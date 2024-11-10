Watch Now
Goff, Hurts lead NFL Week 10 predictions
Fantasy Football Pregame runs through their bold predictions for the Week 10 slate, including Jalen Hurts vs. the Cowboys, Jared Goff vs. the Texans in Sunday Night Football, and more.
Film room analysis with Texans’ Ryans on Stroud
Tony Dungy catches up with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans about his connection with C.J. Stroud and more before diving into their preparations for the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
Ryans, Texans rally behind Stroud’s leadership
Tony Dungy sits down with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans ahead of Week 10, reflecting on C.J. Stroud's growth, why Houston emphasizes character in its locker room, and more.
This Herbert prop bet is an enticing play
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Justin Herbert throwing over 226.5 passing yards in a Sunday afternoon battle against the Titans.
Should you buy, sell or hold on Hill?
The FFHH crew previews Week 10, highlighting three exciting matchups, including a Monday Night Football battle between Tyreek Hill’s Miami Dolphins and Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams.
Hill, Jones are Week 10 fantasy sleeper plays
Denny Carter joins Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew to share what mainstream media does not want you to know, including some interesting facts about Taysom Hill and Daniel Jones.
Snatch up Rodgers, Legette on waivers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers share their top Week 10 waiver wire targets, including a star quarterback and underrated wide receiver who are still available in most leagues.
Lawrence not expected to play against Vikings
The FFHH crew breaks down Trevor Lawrence most likely being out for a Week 10 game against the Vikings, discussing what this injury could mean for Doug Pederson and the Jaguars moving forward.
Andrews thrives, Johnson struggles in Week 10 win
The FFHH crew breaks down how some complementary players for the Ravens fared in a Thursday Night Football win over the Bengals, including Mark Andrews, who looked like an elite tight end once again.
McCaffrey expected to make season debut Sunday
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the expected return of star running back Christian McCaffrey, analyzing how this will impact the fantasy football landscape for the rest of the season.
Chase, Burrow, Lamar have TNF fantasy explosions
The FFHH crew breaks down a wildly entertaining Thursday Night Football game between the Ravens and Bengals, one that included fantasy explosions from Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
Blandino: Bengals’ 2-point play called incorrectly
Dean Blandino joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the Cincinnati Bengals' two-point conversion play that ultimately cost them the Thursday Night Football matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10.