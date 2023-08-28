Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee
calum_hill_1920_file.jpg
DFS Dish: Omega European Masters
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
David Malukas and Scott DixonScott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Karl Zemlin_Large Image Without Watermark_m91721.jpg
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2rnewvliv_230828.jpg
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
nbc_pl_t2rarsvful_230828.jpg
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
nbc_pl_t2rbouvtot_230828.jpg
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
Notre Dame’s long travel day foreshadows Sundays off all season; DT Gabriel Rubio injures knee
calum_hill_1920_file.jpg
DFS Dish: Omega European Masters
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
David Malukas and Scott DixonScott Dixon - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - By_ Karl Zemlin_Large Image Without Watermark_m91721.jpg
IndyCar points, results after World Wide Technology Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2rnewvliv_230828.jpg
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
nbc_pl_t2rarsvful_230828.jpg
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
nbc_pl_t2rbouvtot_230828.jpg
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Berry selects two QBs in half-PPR mock draft

August 28, 2023 02:12 PM
Matthew Berry analyzes his selections from Rotoworld's 12-team half-PPR mock draft and explains why he decided to pick both Josh Allen and Anthony Richardson.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rdeightpicks_230828.jpg
3:22
Berry’s late-round targets: Sutton, White, Tua
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rdfivereactions_230828.jpg
2:44
Berry loves Pierce, Waller as fifth-round picks
Now Playing
berry_mpx.jpg
13:24
Berry’s early round draft strategies for 2023
Now Playing
nbc_berry_kittle_230825.jpg
3:53
Kittle, Hall highlight fantasy busts in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_berry_cook_230825.jpg
7:53
Howell, Cook highlight Berry’s breakout players
Now Playing
nbc_berry_sleepers_230825.jpg
12:52
Berry’s fantasy sleepers: Tank Bigsby holds value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_juedy_230825.jpg
7:38
How Jeudy, McLaurin injuries impact fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_berry_steelerspickett_230825.jpg
7:54
Pickett showing ‘positive signs’ in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehateqbs_230824.jpg
11:07
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate QBs: Jackson, Lawrence
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehatepcs_230824.jpg
6:55
Berry’s preseason Love/Hate WRs: St. Brown, Olave
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lovehaterbs_230824.jpg
22:05
Robinson, Chubb top Berry’s preseason RB Love/Hate
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotoplayernews_230824.jpg
6:27
JSN now a ‘great buying opportunity’ in drafts
Now Playing