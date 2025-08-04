 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Cal Raleigh
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Cal Raleigh
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers

Top Clips

nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets

August 4, 2025 03:40 PM
The FFHH crew give their best prop bets for Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton, highlighting the over on his rushing touchdowns and yards in 2025.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_jamescook_250804.jpg
01:28
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250804.jpg
11:19
Harvey a candidate for ‘Joker’ in Broncos offense
nbc_ffhh_qbdrafted_250804.jpg
05:21
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_hofgame_250804.jpg
07:29
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
nbc_ffhh_te_loveland_250804.jpg
01:45
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_wr_nabers_250804.jpg
03:20
Nabers headlines Berry’s most-drafted WRs
nbc_ffhh_rideordie_250804.jpg
10:11
Chargers believe Hampton ‘is the real deal’
nbc_ffhh_rb_chasebrown_250804.jpg
04:15
Bengals’ Brown should be drafted top 10 in fantasy
nbc_csu_colts_danieljones_250804.jpg
08:34
Will Jones beat out Richardson to be Colts QB1?
nbc_csu_lions_takeaway_250804.jpg
04:25
What areas do Lions need to address for 2025?
nbc_csu_halloffame_chargers_250804.jpg
15:17
Chargers are ‘on a mission’ after HOF game
nbc_bte_nflmvp_250804.jpg
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
nbc_bte_brownsfutures_250804.jpg
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
nfl_1920.jpg
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
nbc_pft_hof2026_250804.jpg
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250804.jpg
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250804.jpg
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
nbc_pft_jamescook_250804.jpg
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
nbc_pft_dezbryant_250804.jpg
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
nbc_pft_jonestofans_250804.jpg
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
nbc_pft_jerryjonesstatement_250804.jpg
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’
nbc_pft_parsonstradeoptions_250804.jpg
10:28
What Parsons’ viable trade options are
nbc_pft_parsonsstatement_250804.jpg
12:13
Cowboys’ handling of Parsons is ‘disrespectful’
nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_roto_nfcsouth_250801.jpg
02:03
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
nbc_roto_bucs_250801.jpg
02:00
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
07:35
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_khalilshakir_250804.jpg
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
nbc_roto_patfreirmuth_250804.jpg
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
nbc_roto_keeganakinjakobmarsee_250804.jpg
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_austinriley_250804.jpg
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
nbc_roto_jacobmisiorowski_250804.jpg
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
nbc_roto_jacobwilson_250804.jpg
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
nbc_golf_yanitseng_250804.jpg
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
nbc_golf_roundtable_250804.jpg
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
bandon_dunes.jpg
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
nbc_dps_dponmicahparsons_250804.jpg
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_nas_watglencreative_250804.jpg
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
deion_thumb.jpg
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
nbc_dps_toddarcher_250804.jpg
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_kornferryfr_250803.jpg
09:10
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
nbc_moto_interviews_250803.jpg
05:59
What Superbike riders said after VIRginia
nbc_nas_radiorecapv2_250803.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_byrondeskv2_250803.jpg
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
nbc_nas_cupiowa_250803.jpg
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_playoffseg_250803.jpg
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
nbc_nas_keselowski_250803.jpg
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
nbc_nas_blaney_250803.jpg
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
nbc_nas_briscoe_250803.jpg
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
nbc_nas_preece_250803.jpg
01:57
Preece recaps ‘eventful’ day at Iowa, top-5 finish
PLstorylines.jpg
04:13
Analyzing biggest stories ahead of PL season