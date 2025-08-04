Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 update: Shohei Ohtani clings to top spot, Aaron Judge back up to No. 2
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
William Byron’s victory at Iowa provides needed boost to his team
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Big Dumper’s big year: Cal Raleigh’s ‘staggering’ season leads an offensive surge by MLB catchers
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hampton over 10 rushing TDs among best bets
August 4, 2025 03:40 PM
The FFHH crew give their best prop bets for Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton, highlighting the over on his rushing touchdowns and yards in 2025.
Related Videos
01:28
Cook sits out of Bills’ practice: It’s ‘business’
11:19
Harvey a candidate for ‘Joker’ in Broncos offense
05:21
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
07:29
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
01:45
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
03:20
Nabers headlines Berry’s most-drafted WRs
10:11
Chargers believe Hampton ‘is the real deal’
04:15
Bengals’ Brown should be drafted top 10 in fantasy
08:34
Will Jones beat out Richardson to be Colts QB1?
04:25
What areas do Lions need to address for 2025?
15:17
Chargers are ‘on a mission’ after HOF game
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’
10:28
What Parsons’ viable trade options are
12:13
Cowboys’ handling of Parsons is ‘disrespectful’
06:10
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
02:03
Bet on NFC South’s Penix, Young to have big years
02:00
Buccaneers have ‘a lot of upside’ on future bets
07:35
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
Latest Clips
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
12:01
How Tseng has changed swing with help of Riggs
10:21
Is Scheffler the PGA Tour Player of the Year?
10:59
Expectations for U.S. Women’s Amateur at Bandon
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
09:10
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
05:59
What Superbike riders said after VIRginia
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa
01:57
Preece recaps ‘eventful’ day at Iowa, top-5 finish
04:13
Analyzing biggest stories ahead of PL season
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue