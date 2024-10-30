 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DJ Lagway
Freshman QB DJ Lagway holds the key to embattled coach Billy Napier’s future at Florida
Ace Bailey Dylan Harper
College basketball’s freshman class features Rutgers’ dynamic duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper
Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince’s college journey reaches its final year and she hopes to leave a mark on the court

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_newpga_241030.jpg
Why PGA Tour needs to have more of true relegation
nbc_rtf_firstcfprank_241030.jpg
Most notable teams to watch in first CFP rankings
nbc_ffhh_johnson_241030.jpg
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DJ Lagway
Freshman QB DJ Lagway holds the key to embattled coach Billy Napier’s future at Florida
Ace Bailey Dylan Harper
College basketball’s freshman class features Rutgers’ dynamic duo of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper
Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince’s college journey reaches its final year and she hopes to leave a mark on the court

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_newpga_241030.jpg
Why PGA Tour needs to have more of true relegation
nbc_rtf_firstcfprank_241030.jpg
Most notable teams to watch in first CFP rankings
nbc_ffhh_johnson_241030.jpg
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Diggs injury gives opportunity to HOU playmakers

October 30, 2024 12:45 PM
The FFHH crew explain break down Stefon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury, discussing how his absence will create more opportunities for players such as Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_johnson_241030.jpg
4:42
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_eatinggood_241030.jpg
7:54
Is Herbert ‘back on the fantasy radar?’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_flacco_241030.jpg
7:25
Colts’ fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_241030.jpg
2:37
Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_openorclosewrte_241030.jpg
12:33
Start Reed, sit Robinson in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_openorcloserb_241030.jpg
3:52
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_openorclose_241030.jpg
3:12
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dkbacktofutures_241029.jpg
1:52
Where Daniels, Jackson stand in MVP markets
Now Playing
tracy_site.jpg
3:15
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiretes_241029.jpg
3:16
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_241029.jpg
10:39
Guerendo, Warren can provide RB help off waivers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbs_241029.jpg
4:51
Stafford, Nix are viable QB streamers for Week 9
Now Playing