Diggs injury gives opportunity to HOU playmakers
The FFHH crew explain break down Stefon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury, discussing how his absence will create more opportunities for players such as Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz and Joe Mixon.
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?
The FFHH crew breaks down the Baltimore Ravens' trade for Diontae Johnson, discussing is fit on a roster with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as receiving options.
Is Herbert ‘back on the fantasy radar?’
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Justin Herbert's progression with the Chargers, Calvin Ridley's fantasy outlook after a big game and Sam LaPorta returning to top-tier tight end status.
Colts’ fantasy outlook with Flacco as starter
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. react to the Indianapolis Colts benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco, discussing the move and what it means for the team moving forward.
Ravens, Cardinals lead early line Week 9 bets
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. give their favorite early line bets for Week 9, making the case for the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams to cover.
Start Reed, sit Robinson in Week 9
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. run through the pass-catchers to start and sit in Week 9, explaining why they still like Jayden Reed despite a couple of quiet weeks in fantasy.
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
The FHH crew explain why they like Nick Chubb but don't like Javonte Williams in Week 9, discussing the positives and negatives of both players.
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Connor Rogers, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why fantasy managers should still have faith in Geno Smith despite a rough showing against the Buffalo Bills last week.
Where Daniels, Jackson stand in MVP markets
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their top futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook after Week 8, with looks at Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tracy Jr. has ‘clearly’ taken over as Giants RB1
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers dive into key fantasy storylines after the Giants-Steelers Monday night clash, including Tyrone Tracy Jr., George Pickens, and Darius Slayton.
‘Wheels up’ for Commanders’ Ertz in fantasy
Matthew Berry outlines why veteran tight ends Zach Ertz, Hunter Henry, and Jonnu Smith are among the top pickups at their position after Week 8.
Guerendo, Warren can provide RB help off waivers
FFHH makes cases for Jaylen Warren, Isaac Guerendo, and Tyjae Spears as the top running backs to add from waivers ahead of Week 9 action.