Week 2 QB Love/Hate: Prescott just QB18 for Berry
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers & Jay Croucher run through Berry's Week 2 QB Love and Hate lists with Dak Prescott's opponent, the New York Jets defense, putting him on the latter list.
Ridley leads Berry’s Week 2 pass catcher Loves
Matthew Berry explains what he loves about Calvin Ridley, Zach Ertz and more pass catchers around the NFL in Week 2.
Berry upgrades Chubb with Week 2 matchup at PIT
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher talk about running backs that crack Berry's Love List for Week 2 including Nick Chubb who was involved in the pass game last week.
Hockenson a popular player prop target on Thursday
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher sift through the DraftKings Sportsbook player props for Thursday's week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL RBs Ekeler, Jones, Gainwell banged up
Matthew Berry rips through the notable names on the injury reports and how it'll impact player usage and availability for Week 2, especially Austin Ekeler and Kenneth Gainwell, who will not suit up against the Vikings.
Samuel: ‘Sky is the limit’ for 49ers offense
Deebo Samuel joins Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher on behalf of Snickers to discuss the state of the 49ers offense, his connection with Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk's growth and some notable fantasy football team names.
Will White, Williams bounce back in Week 2?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. evaluate which slow-starting running backs you should believe in and which ones you should be concerned about. They also look at Dalton Schultz’s stock.
Is it time to close out on London, Kirk?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. look at some wide receivers who started the season in concerning fantasy fashion and debate if it’s already time to move on.
Berry buying the dip on Burrow, Allen and Hurts
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why it's not time to panic after slow starts from MVP candidates such as Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts.
Berry likes Aiyuk atop 49ers receiver room
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. use the Bartender Special to evaluate some same-team positional battles, including Brandon Aiyuk vs. Deebo Samuel and Bijan Robinson vs. Tyler Allgeier.
How to handle Gainwell, Johnson injuries
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the key player injuries ahead of Week 2 and how fantasy owners should go about the situations for Kenneth Gainwell, Diontae Johnson and more.
Can Love, Howell provide value off waiver wires?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze waiver wire pick-ups at tight end, quarterback and D/ST before Week 2.