 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Dover Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Bernhard Langer set for return three months after Achilles surgery
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State’s spring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Dover Xfinity starting lineup: Brandon Jones wins pole
Insperity Invitational - Round Two
Bernhard Langer set for return three months after Achilles surgery
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorylowrysound_240425.jpg
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State’s spring game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Penix gives Falcons a 'succession plan' for future

April 26, 2024 02:20 PM
Ross Tucker joins the Dan Patrick Show to break down the Atlanta Falcons' decision to draft Michael Penix Jr., and how the surprising choice fits into the team's long-term future.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dorlandoledbetterinterviewv2_240426.jpg
6:01
Ledbetter predicted Falcons would draft Penix Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_louisriddickconvo_240426.jpg
9:43
Riddick evaluates NFL draft Round 1 hits, misses
Now Playing
nbc_dps_richeisenintv_240426.jpg
14:26
Eisen: Never seen anything like ATL QB situation
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nfldraft1strdreax_240426.jpg
12:59
Assessing Falcons’ reasons for drafting Penix Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
3:28
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
5:02
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
10:07
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncosdraftnixv2_240426.jpg
5:54
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bestqblandingspot_240426.jpg
2:30
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maye_240426.jpg
9:55
Patriots ‘need to hit’ with Maye selection
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccarthy_240426.jpg
13:35
Vikings are in a ‘unique’ position with McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinsfalconsfuture_240426.jpg
13:02
Falcons have ‘work to do’ after drafting Penix Jr.
Now Playing