Jets' Wilson makes case for catch of the year
The Dan Le Batard Crew discusses Garrett Wilson's spectacular touchdown catch on Thursday night and debates how it compares to the legendary grab made by Odell Beckham Jr. in 2014.
Is Waddle a fantasy start in Week 9 vs. Bills?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss if Jaylen Waddle, Rico Dowdle and the Green Bay Packers' wide receivers can be trusted in Week 9 of fantasy football.
Flacco’s low rushing yards total an enticing bet
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ touchdown passes and Joe Flacco over 1.5 rushing yards.
How Week 9 could impact NFL trade deadline
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest headlines around the NFL, including the win that may have turned things around for the New York Jets and teams that could be buying/selling at the trade deadline.
Love, Jackson headline injuries to monitor
The FFHH crew analyze the injury situations for Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson, providing the latest updates on both players and discussing the fantasy ramifications of the developments.
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss under-the-radar fantasy players in Week 9, including Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson and Joe Flacco.
How concerning was Stroud’s performance vs. Jets?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. break down the fantasy showings from C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Aaron Rodgers and more, discussing how managers should move forward given the Week 9 performances.
Adams, Wilson prove both can thrive in same game
The FFHH crew break down the strong showings from Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson on Thursday Night Football, discussing the significance of the performances for fantasy managers.
How does Wilson’s epic catch compare to OBJ’s?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Garrett Wilson's incredible catch vs. the Houston Texans, comparing the one-handed snag to Odell Beckham Jr.'s epic grab in 2014.
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the concern surrounding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who has missed his second straight practice ahead of Week 9.
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the larger implications of QB Anthony Richardson's benching for veteran Joe Flacco in the Colts Week 9 SNF game vs. the Vikings.
Is Love rushing his return to the field?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the high-stakes Week 9 matchup between the Lions and Packers, including Jordan Love playing through injury, and the importance of getting him healthy.