Highlights: Chiefs hang on to defeat Falcons
The Chiefs come up big in the biggest moments to fend off a late Falcons opportunity and clinch the 22-17 victory on the road.
Cousins will be reliant on offensive line play
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy analyze Kirk Cousins' performance vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, explaining why the Atlanta Falcons need to protect their veteran quarterback if they want to make a deep run.
Simms likes Bills, Bengals on Monday night
Chris Simms gives his predictions for the upcoming Monday Night Football doubleheader, explaining why he likes the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals to win in prime time.
Chiefs embody ‘do whatever it takes’ mentality
Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy sift through the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Falcons to dissect the final stop, how Atlanta gave itself a chance to win and more.
Lions’ creative approach pays off vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Detroit Lions' strong showing against the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
Steele talks being undrafted, Pacheco, ‘Crocky J’
Steele joins Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Tony Dungy to discuss what he’s learned from Isiah Pacheco, what it’s like to go from being undrafted to in the huddle with Patrick Mahomes and more.
Eagles were the ‘better team’ vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, particularly the strong performances from Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert on the road.
Why undefeated Vikings are one NFC’s top teams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the resurgence of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, discussing why the team's 3-0 start to the season is for real.
Everything KC practiced came out in win vs. ATL
Patrick Mahomes, Nick Bolton and Rashee Rice discuss pulling out another narrow victory and how everything they practiced this week came out in their win against the Atlanta Falcons.
Bolton comes up with an unbelievably clutch stop
Nick Bolton times it perfectly to stop Bijan Robinson on fourth-and-inches to secure the Chiefs’ 22-17 win over the Falcons.
Speed Round: Week 3 word association
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to discuss the 0-2 teams that showed out in Week 3, including the New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers dominant performance on the defensive side of the ball in a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.