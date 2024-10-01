 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani and the MLB playoffs, a pairing the world will experience for the 1st time
Eury Pérez
2024 MLB Season Recap: Miami Marlins
Aaron Judge
MLB’s season turns to October competition, where legacies and fortunes can be made

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241001.jpg
Arsenal ‘need’ Martinelli to be in form to contend
nbc_berry_fantasyloss_241001.jpg
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani and the MLB playoffs, a pairing the world will experience for the 1st time
Eury Pérez
2024 MLB Season Recap: Miami Marlins
Aaron Judge
MLB’s season turns to October competition, where legacies and fortunes can be made

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241001.jpg
Arsenal ‘need’ Martinelli to be in form to contend
nbc_berry_fantasyloss_241001.jpg
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Eagles hangover from 2023 hasn't gone away

October 1, 2024 12:02 PM
NFL analyst and former head coach Herm Edwards joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles struggles, top contenders in the NFC, Jayden Daniels' impressive first month in the NFL and more.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirewrs_241001.jpg
10:24
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
Now Playing
nbc_berry_fantasyloss_241001.jpg
12:28
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mnfreview_241001.jpg
3:07
Goff completes all passes, but no perfect game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
5:04
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
6:42
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pullorplay_241001.jpg
7:49
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew
Now Playing
nbc_pft_levisrudolph_241001.jpg
8:21
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tua_241001.jpg
18:34
Tua could feel pressure given Dolphins’ struggles
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsnfcchampionship_241001.jpg
2:50
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_goffgottenbetter_241001.jpg
9:15
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit
Now Playing
nbc_pft_decisionmaking_241001.jpg
4:18
Analyzing Lions’ decision-making in key moments
Now Playing
nbc_pft_genosmith_241001.jpg
12:38
Smith proves QBs can revive career with right team
Now Playing