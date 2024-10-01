Watch Now
Eagles hangover from 2023 hasn't gone away
NFL analyst and former head coach Herm Edwards joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles struggles, top contenders in the NFC, Jayden Daniels' impressive first month in the NFL and more.
Packers’ Wicks ‘a priority’ on waivers at WR
Matthew Berry and the FFHH crew give their favorite waiver wire adds at wide receiver, led by a pair of Packers in Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs.
Lockett sinks Berry’s fantasy matchup vs. Croucher
Matthew Berry laments his heartbreaking 0.14-point fantasy football defeat to Jay Croucher in Week 4 — impacted, in part, by Tyler Lockett, despite the best efforts of Kenneth Walker III.
Goff completes all passes, but no perfect game
The Dan Patrick Show discusses what qualifies as a perfect game for a quarterback in the wake of Jared Goff's performance for the Lions, as well as the Dolphins need for a legitimate backup QB behind Tua Tagovailoa.
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why it’s a “veteran move” to voice frustrations behind the coach loud enough so he can hear them and why Tyreek Hill’s anger is valid.
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
After Robert Saleh backtracked on his concerns with Aaron Rodgers’ cadence, Mike Florio and Michael Holley spell out why there’s a fine line to walk in order to keep the QB happy.
Pull Him or Play Him: Brissett, Watson, Minshew
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate if it’s time for Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson or Gardner Minshew to take a spot on the bench entering Week 5.
Rudolph moved Titans’ offense better than Levis
Mike Florio and Michael Holley examine Mason Rudolph’s record as a regular season starter and discuss why this will be Brian Callahan’s first real test as a head coach.
Tua could feel pressure given Dolphins’ struggles
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss why it’s clear Mike McDaniel designed the offense around Tua Tagovailoa and why it’s an “organizational failure” to not have a stronger backup QB.
Can Lions get back to the NFC Championship?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley evaluate the likelihood of the Lions returning to the NFC Championship in 2024 and discuss how the team continues to show signs of growth.
Goff ‘started the rebuild’ in Detroit
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how the expectation for Jared Goff was that he’d get better, and he has, as well as reflect on how Detroit has been on the rise ever since he landed with the Lions.
Analyzing Lions’ decision-making in key moments
Mike Florio and Michael Holley zero in on how the Lions approach situations when it matters most and why they need to be more strategic.