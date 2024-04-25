Watch Now
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide bold predictions for round one of the 2024 NFL Draft, with eyes on the Minnesota Vikings QB search and Rome Odunze's landing spot.
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
PFT reacts to the Lions extending cornerstone pieces Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, examining what the moves mean for Detroit's future and Jared Goff's contract status.
Panthers could target WRs Legette, Worthy in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Xavier Legette's comments about the Panthers potentially drafting him and highlight other WR prospects who could be on Carolina's radar.
Report: Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals
PFT expects Trey Hendrickson to remain with the Bengals despite his reported trade request, which could be a "byproduct" of Cincinnati's roster construction.
NFL draft scenarios: Odunze falls, Chargers go OL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which scenarios are more likely to happen in the 2024 NFL Draft's first round, with eyes on the Cardinals, Chargers and talented pass catchers.
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
Pro Football Talk explains why the Broncos must get aggressive to land a QB prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, whether it's Washington's Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon's Bo Nix.
Daniels is a ‘no-brainer’ for Commanders at No. 2
After weeks of conflicting reports, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels "is the guy" for the Commanders at No. 2 overall.
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterback prospects could fall outside of the top five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams will be a ‘special’ No. 1 pick for Bears
PFT looks at Caleb Williams' NFL outlook with the Chicago Bears as the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Giants’ options with Jones if they draft a QB
PFT evaluates the brewing battle between the Vikings and Giants for the No. 3 overall pick before discussing New York's paths forward with Daniel Jones if it selects a first-round quarterback.
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher break down what they're hearing about Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
Jay Croucher joins Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed to share how sports betting has evolved in the NFL draft realm, highlighting changes like pricing markets and information availability.
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?
Chris Simms, Ahmed Fareed and Jay Croucher discuss the latest buzz surrounding the top defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including insights on Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas Turner, Cooper DeJean and more.