49ers are in 'fantastic shape' with Brock Purdy
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why week-to-week skepticism continues about Brock Purdy's abilities as the 49ers' starting QB despite his track record to this point.
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on several coaches and players they want to see something out of in Week 3 including Steelers' OC Matt Canada, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and others.
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why the NFL's reasoning for not ejecting Trent Williams in Thursday night's game doesn't add up.
Jets must limit mistakes against Patriots
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to the Jets and Patriots' Week 3 clash, detailing why New York must find a way to get a big play while limiting mistakes from QB Zach Wilson.
Chargers, Vikings clash in pivotal Week 3 meeting
Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether the Chargers or Vikings need to avoid an 0-3 start more with a crucial Week 3 matchup on the horizon.
‘Never felt’ like Giants had a chance vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on Thursday night's Giants-49ers clash, highlighting why San Francisco is living up to its preseason billing as a Super Bowl favorite.
Not a ‘bad thing’ if Young sits a week or two
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the latest on Bryce Young's injury status, explaining why the rookie QB could benefit from sitting and prioritizing his long-term health.
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like Jacksonville over the Houston Texans in Week 3, but still need to see offensive improvement from the Jaguars who are playing below their talent level.
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the matchup between the unpredictable Lions and a consistent Atlanta Falcons team that Simms believes is the "real deal" and should come out on top vs. Detroit.
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Dolphins home-opener vs. the "desperate" Broncos, where Miami's run game and strong O-line will make them difficult for winless Denver to compete against.
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether the struggling offense of the Carolina Panthers can snap into shape in Week 3 as they head to Seattle to take on a formidable defense that is coming off a big road win.