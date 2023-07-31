Watch Now
Allen focused on being ‘smarter with the football’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms credit Josh Allen for being hard on himself and dissect the Bills’ mindset this offseason, after the team hung up a banner of the Lombardi Trophy as motivation.
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if Washington ownership was, in a way, putting out a feeler about the old Washington team name discuss why it’s just unrealistic for the Commanders to bring that name back.
Hunter agrees to one-year deal with Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Danielle Hunter’s new deal with the Vikings, which includes $17 million guaranteed and is worth up to $20 million.
Fact or Fluke: QB stats from 2022 season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if 2022 stats were the exception or expectation for Dak Prescott’s 15 interceptions, Geno Smith’s 69.2 completion percentage and more.
Burrow to miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why hearing “several weeks” differs from most injuries that have a specific timeline and stress the importance of Joe Burrow taking his time to heal this properly.
Rodgers defends Hackett after Payton’s remarks
Aaron Rodgers wants Sean Payton to “keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth,” which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain why they understand the QB immediately sticking up for Nathaniel Hackett.
Dolphins sign Apple in wake of Ramsey injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why there never was anything personal between Tyreek Hill and Eli Apple, now that the two are teammates, and explore how Apple will be a key asset for the Dolphins.
Breaking down Rodgers’ reported seven-year deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the significance of Aaron Rodgers signing a seven-year deal with no voidable years and discuss what this means for the Jets after he inevitably retires.
How Irsay’s remarks affected Taylor wanting trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how Jim Irsay being vocal about RBs could be linked to Jonathan Taylor’s reported trade request and how that reflects on the owner.
Examining Colts’ options for Taylor situation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how the Colts can handle Jonathan Taylor’s reported trade request, if the RB has any leverage in the situation, and what what this means for future seasons.
Taylor denies having back issues
The Colts reportedly are considering placing Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list, but the RB denied having back pain. Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what’s really going on.
King shares pulse on Jets camp amid Payton remarks
Peter King joins Mike Florio and Myles Simmons live from his training camp tour to provide insight on the Jets training camp, including Nathaniel Hackett’s transition, Aaron Rodgers’ dynamic and Dalvin Cook.