 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240911.jpg
NFL is reviewing latest Watson complaint
nbc_pft_jetsoffense_240911.jpg
Level of concern for Jets’ offense

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240911.jpg
NFL is reviewing latest Watson complaint
nbc_pft_jetsoffense_240911.jpg
Level of concern for Jets’ offense

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

When could NFL look into Tuesday night football?

September 11, 2024 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on potential opportunities for the NFL to squeeze more games into the year and why the key is to have isolated game windows.
Up Next
nbc_pft_powerrankings_240911.jpg
3:08
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers crack top 3 in Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240911.jpg
6:57
NFL is reviewing latest Watson complaint
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsoffense_240911.jpg
3:42
Level of concern for Jets’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240911.jpg
10:55
Where Dak’s extension lands him in QB market
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinfields_240911.jpg
7:08
Fact of Fiction: PIT is better with Fields at QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tomlinvsrookies_240911.jpg
7:56
Recalling Tomlin’s record against rookie QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_240911.jpg
7:42
Likelihood of Wilson playing Week 2 vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
2:16
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
Now Playing
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
1:52
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
6:20
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_240910.jpg
13:40
Police bodycam video released in Hill traffic stop
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayo_240910.jpg
6:52
Mayo brings new approach to Belichick foundation
Now Playing