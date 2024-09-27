 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What's at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4

September 27, 2024 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison review key storylines for the Bills and Ravens ahead of their highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend.
Up Next
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
6:26
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
12:57
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aubreymiss_240927.jpg
2:58
McCarthy needed to call timeout before late FG
Now Playing
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240927.jpg
4:05
Harrison: Nabers is the best WR from 2024 draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikemccarthy_240927.jpg
6:48
Cowboys can ‘toughen up mentally’ after Week 4 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysgiantsrecap_240927.jpg
10:23
Cowboys needed ‘total team effort’ to beat Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_clevslv_240926.jpg
3:40
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_denvsnyj_240926.jpg
2:20
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Now Playing
mahomes.jpg
1:57
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_nevssf_240926.jpg
2:56
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wasvsari_240926.jpg
3:16
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jaxvshou_240926.jpg
2:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. Texans
Now Playing