 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LAC reportedly open to trade offers for veterans

March 11, 2024 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect reports the Chargers would be willing to review offers for Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen.
Up Next
nbc_pft_chrisjonesresigns_240311.jpg
6:50
Chiefs ‘found the sweet spot’ for Jones
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerryjeudy_240311.jpg
4:02
Jeudy to the Browns means ‘no excuses’ for Watson
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_240311.jpg
8:28
Mayfield ‘rising again’ for new deal in Tampa Bay
Now Playing
nbc_pft_justinfields_240311.jpg
7:26
Unpacking Fields’ most likely landing spots
Now Playing
nbc_pft_macjones_240311.jpg
6:39
Simms: Jones is ‘an insurance policy’ for Jags
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilsontomlin_240311.jpg
12:41
Wilson will be a ‘breath of fresh air’ for Tomlin
Now Playing
nbc_pft_russellwilson_240311.jpg
22:14
Wilson ‘can revive’ the Steelers locker room
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftmovie_240308.jpg
7:30
PFT Draft: Movies we watch once a year
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesbio_240308.jpg
2:22
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tysonpaul_240308.jpg
4:52
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsqbdraft_240308.jpg
2:26
Likelihood of Jets drafting a QB at No. 10 overall
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersfuture_240308.jpg
5:04
Rodgers says he might play up to four more years
Now Playing