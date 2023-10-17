Watch Now
Chargers score TD off recovery of muffed punt
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect how the Chargers recovered a muffed punt by the Cowboys in Week 6 and outline exactly what went wrong for Dallas in that moment.
Up Next
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which players and teams they believe made the biggest statements in the sixth week of the NFL season.
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
QB injury updates heading into NFL Week 7
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons rip through a number of updates surrounding inured QBs from Week 6, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill.
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Scale of 1-10: Panic meter for teams after Week 6
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on how concerned they are for the Bills and 49ers, after Buffalo was shutout for the first three quarters against the Giants and the 49ers are plagued by more injuries.
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Sirianni won’t say if PHI tried to let NYJ score
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Nick Sirianni’s lack of an explanation about how the Eagles played the end of their Week 6 loss against the Jets and question his strategy.
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
How Brown taking over play-calling affects Young
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the Panthers changing offensive play-calling duties to Thomas Brown will be a learning curve for rookie QB Bryce Young and outline why the pressure is on.
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Analyzing Cowboys-Chargers pregame scuffle
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what the reaction will be from the league, after the Cowboys and Chargers got into a scuffle when Dallas was taking the field.
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
Irsay believes Richardson likely is out for season
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what the Colts will be capable of without Anthony Richardson and how this will affect the QB’s development, as well as how injuries have been on the rise around the NFL.
Cowboys getting to 4-2 ahead of bye week is ‘huge’
Cowboys getting to 4-2 ahead of bye week is ‘huge’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shine a light on why there’s a big difference between being 4-2 and 3-3, after the Cowboys defeated the Chargers in Week 6, and discuss why every game ultimately is a “must win.”
Cowboys should be ‘scheming’ for Lamb more often
Cowboys should be ‘scheming’ for Lamb more often
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how Dak Prescott is distributing the ball and map out why the Cowboys should be maximizing CeeDee Lamb’s targets to get the most out of the Dallas offense.
Herbert doesn’t look like ‘elite QB’ vs. Cowboys
Herbert doesn’t look like ‘elite QB’ vs. Cowboys
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how Justin Herbert appeared to struggle with his finger against the Cowboys and question if the Chargers need better coaching to fully capitalize on his talents.
Did Chargers have a ‘paid actress’ watching?
Did Chargers have a ‘paid actress’ watching?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question the authenticity of a Chargers fan who the MNF broadcast kept turning to.