It's 'all hands on deck' to get Williams ready
Mike Florio and Charean Williams sift through what Caleb Williams feels good about after minicamp and spell out why the Bears are doing everything possible to get him feeling comfortable.
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
From Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City to Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in New England, Mike Florio and Charean Williams name the top duos all time.
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
Mike Florio and Charean Williams hit on a number of topics, including Mike McDaniel's strategy for meeting times, BJ Thompson suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest and more.
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline why it will be more difficult for the Lions this season and how they must take what they learned last year and continue to grow.
Tucker: ‘My lab has been the weight room’
Justin Tucker is preparing to be involved in more tackle plays with the NFL's newly announced kickoff rules, but Mike Florio and Charean Williams think touchbacks will continue to be the most popular kickoff option.
Does Hurts feel minimized by offensive changes?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams evaluate if Jalen Hurts could take all the changes personally in Philadelphia and at what point he could feel under pressure this season.
Hurts says 95% of Eagles 2024 offense is new
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how surprised they are Nick Sirianni stayed in Philadelphia given the amount of changes Kellen Moore is bringing to the Eagles.
Lucas Oil Stadium transforming for swimming trials
Mike Florio and Charean Williams marvel at the efforts to swap out a football field at Lucas Oil Stadium for swimming pools for the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.
Analyzing where Bears offense ranks in the NFL
Mike Florio and Charean Williams play a round of "Top Third, Middle Third, Bottom Third" to evaluate where the Bears offense will rank with Caleb Williams at the helm.
Williams is working to find his ‘flow’
Mike Florio and Charean Williams reflect on Caleb Williams' college success and losses, draw similarities to Matthew Stafford with a struggling Detroit offense and ponder his ceiling at the NFL level.
Williams’ expectations puts pressure on Eberflus
Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why the Bears offense has the potential to go from worst to first and how Matt Eberflus "seems different" with Caleb Williams in the picture.
Graham opposes NFLPA offseason schedule proposal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why players losing out on their personal time in the offseason is going to be the biggest challenge to overcome.