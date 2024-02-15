Watch Now
Three-peat goal gives KC 'renewed focus' for 2024
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree the Kansas City Chiefs will be even better next season, where the chance at three straight Super Bowls will serve as a guiding force.
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension
Pro Football Talk reacts to the Chiefs signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension after becoming the first coordinator to win four Super Bowls.
Chiefs must ‘open the checkbook’ for Jones quickly
PFT examines Chris Jones' comments about wanting to return to the Chiefs and share why the organization must work quickly to extend their superstar defensive tackle.
What the 2023 NFL season will be remembered for
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons lay out what they'll remember most from the 2023-24 NFL season in a PFT Draft including C.J. Stroud's ascension, headlines around several owners and more.
Kelce regrets heated interaction with Reid in SB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree Travis Kelce did the right thing by acknowledging the boundaries he crossed during a heated sideline interaction with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in SB LVIII.
Candidates to replace Wilks as 49ers DC
PFT highlights several candidates the 49ers should consider as their new defensive coordinator following Steve Wilks' departure, including former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
49ers’ decision to fire DC Wilks ‘feels weird’
Steve Wilks is out as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator despite holding Patrick Mahomes to 19 points in Super Bowl LVIII regulation, a decision that PFT believes was an overreaction by head coach Kyle Shanahan.
1 dead, 20+ injured in shooting at KC’s SB parade
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the mass shooting that occurred at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.
Bosa’s disruption ‘as good as anybody’ in NFL
Chris Simms explains why he was surprised by the San Francisco 49ers' defensive gameplan when they had an elite pass rusher in Nick Bosa at their disposal.
Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short
The Kansas City Chiefs became back-to-back champions at Super Bowl LVIII, leaving 31 other NFL teams in their wake. Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed "honor" each team in the best way they know how.
Mahomes leads 2024 NFL MVP odds, but AFC foes loom
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze betting odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for 2024 NFL MVP -- led by reigning SB champion Patrick Mahomes, with AFC counterparts Josh Allen and Joe Burrow not far behind.
Give me the headlines: Sleepless in Seattle scheme
Chris Simms breaks down why the Seattle Seahawks' defensive scheme has had ripple effects across the NFL, with the 49ers' performance in Super Bowl LVIII a prime example.