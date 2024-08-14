 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_concernmeter_240814.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Evaluating confidence in Darnold as starter

August 14, 2024 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall Sam Darnold’s career path to this point and outline how it could be beneficial for the Vikings to start a QB with some experience against a tough early slate.
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
3:33
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
nbc_pft_concernmeter_240814.jpg
13:58
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
nbc_pft_mccarthyinjuryv2_240814.jpg
7:13
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240814.jpg
7:19
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
nbc_pft_parsonsandlamb_240814.jpg
5:08
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season
nbc_pft_vikingsexpectations_240814.jpg
10:42
Expectations for Vikings in 2024
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240814.jpg
17:13
Where Aiyuk reportedly stands with Steelers, 49ers
nbc_pft_turfvgrass_240814.jpg
7:53
McCarthy’s torn meniscus sparks turf field issue
nbc_pft_draft_240813.jpg
3:49
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_watson_240813.jpg
3:07
When will Watson play with confidence again?
nbc_pft_penixjr_240813.jpg
5:59
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1
nbc_pft_rice_240813.jpg
6:10
Outlining possible next steps for Rice situation
