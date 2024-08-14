Watch Now
Evaluating confidence in Darnold as starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall Sam Darnold’s career path to this point and outline how it could be beneficial for the Vikings to start a QB with some experience against a tough early slate.
Up Next
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
Bears' Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers analyze the Chicago Bears defensive line and EDGE group, discussing why rookie Austin Booker could be the guy who steps up opposite Montez Sweat.
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
Scale of 1-10: Concern about Chase, GB WRs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Scale of 1-10: Concern Meter” to weigh in on Ja’Marr Chase not being at practice Tuesday, as well as the Packers not having a clear-cut No. 1 WR.
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
What torn meniscus means for McCarthy, Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news J.J. McCarthy will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus, map out how this could affect his rookie season.
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
Mayo warns players on fighting in joint practices
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend the NFL for fining players who fight in joint practices and review Jerod Mayo's repercussions for Patriots players if they partake.
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season
Parsons expects Lamb to get new deal before season
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Micah Parsons should be careful with what he says about another player’s financial situation.
Expectations for Vikings in 2024
Expectations for Vikings in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a dive through where the Vikings fall into the NFC mix entering the 2024 season.
Where Aiyuk reportedly stands with Steelers, 49ers
Where Aiyuk reportedly stands with Steelers, 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports about the Steelers having a deal in place for Brandon Aiyuk, as well as the 49ers reportedly not being that far apart on a long-term deal for the WR.
McCarthy’s torn meniscus sparks turf field issue
McCarthy’s torn meniscus sparks turf field issue
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how J.J. McCarthy’s injury is just another reason to revisit the conversation about artificial turf fields versus grass fields.
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
Winners of NFL preseason Week 1
From a stellar showing from Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels to Joe Burrow looking stronger than ever, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their winners from the first week of preseason.
When will Watson play with confidence again?
When will Watson play with confidence again?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Deshaun Watson hasn’t played at a high level in four years and assess if this could be the year he taps back into what he used to showcase.
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1
Evaluating Penix Jr. in preseason Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive on how Michael Penix Jr.’s mechanics looked in the first preseason game and weigh in on when they suspect he’ll get playing time during the regular season.