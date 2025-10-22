Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
Other PFT Content
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
Other PFT Content
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
October 22, 2025 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms note why although we don’t know for certain what was said to the official, Dre Greenlaw’s body language shows it wasn’t anything positive or productive.
Related Videos
08:07
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
04:16
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
05:06
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
09:26
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
13:44
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade
07:05
PIT players to want to perform for Rodgers vs. GB
10:00
Rodgers to have ‘something extra’ against Packers
05:59
PIT’s field comes down to collective bargaining
05:45
Why it was smart for Rodgers to not do McAfee Show
13:06
Florio ‘appalled’ by Johnson’s remarks on Fields
02:30
Simms: Taylor will make Jets’ offense ‘functional’
01:37
Players to watch in Commanders versus Chiefs
11:35
Lions’ defense made Baker, Bucs look ‘vulnerable’
01:31
Players to watch in Packers-Steelers on SNF
04:15
Which NFL player would Simms build defense around?
15:17
Packers’ offense missing variety in pass attack
06:28
Report: Jets close to naming Taylor starting QB
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
01:55
Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
01:37
‘Desperate’ Ravens should cover vs. Bears at home
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
01:41
Consider taking 49ers to beat Texans in Houston
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
13:59
Target QBs Dart, Flacco on Week 8 waiver wire
03:53
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
Latest Clips
01:47
Şengün explodes for 39 in career-night vs. Thunder
01:56
Luka opens season with 43-point near triple-double
01:21
Warriors get a ‘total team effort’ in win over LAL
01:58
Butler drops 31 for Warriors in win over Lakers
01:56
Highlights: Warriors hold off Lakers for win
01:00
Curry: ‘Warrior basketball took over’ against LAL
12
Curry nails dagger 3-pointer to seal win vs. LAL
01:51
SGA’s late-game heroics lift Thunder over Rockets
57
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
03:19
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
12
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga
01:57
Highlights: Thunder defeat Rockets in Double OT
21
Hield sends Smart flying, nails 3-pointer
52
SGA praises OKC’s ‘grit,’ defense in win vs. HOU
33
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
48
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
16
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command
03:29
MJ: My obligation now is to ‘pay it forward’
44
Mitchell beats buzzer for tough and-one from deep
33
Holmgren runs the floor for physical and-one
10
Durant drives for first bucket as a Rocket
01:36
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
14:52
Thunder raise 2024-25 NBA championship banner
02:58
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
02:36
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’
03:36
How Thunder’s confidence ‘oozes’ on and off court
01:21
Mendoza, Simpson among Heisman favorites
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
01:40
Garland ‘ahead of schedule’ following toe surgery
01:16
Braun agrees to five-year, $125 million extension
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue