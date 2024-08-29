Watch Now
Why NFL can have a Friday night game Week 1
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain the logistics of why the NFL can have a Friday night game before Labor Day and what could happen if the regular season becomes 18 games.
Up Next
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
What Lamb situation indicates about Jones
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why the CeeDee Lamb deal should’ve been done a long time ago and why it could indicate Jerry Jones “is cheap” and likes keeping the attention on the Cowboys.
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
Could Dak have gotten deal done if he held out?
Jerry Jones acknowledged CeeDee Lamb wasn’t here, Dak Prescott is, which leads Charean Williams and Mike Florio to note the difference between holding out and holding in.
How Brady’s LV ownership would affect his access
How Brady's LV ownership would affect his access
According to a report, if Brady’s purchase of a portion of the Raiders is approved, severe restrictions on his access to all NFL teams will be activated. Mike Florio breaks it all down.
Rookies who will make us say ‘wow’ in Week 1
Rookies who will make us say 'wow' in Week 1
From Jayden Daniels to Caleb Williams, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which rookies they have a high bar for come Week 1.
What Aiyuk, Williams situations have taught us
What Aiyuk, Williams situations have taught us
John Lynch acknowledged “at some point, you gotta play,” which leads Mike Florio and Charean Williams to map out where Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams stand with the 49ers.
OBJ joins Dolphins’ long list of injured WRs
OBJ joins Dolphins’ long list of injured WRs
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how the Dolphins knew Odell Beckham Jr. might not be able to play Week 1 when they signed him and how they already have a number of injured WRs.
Yearbook-style NFC East superlatives for 2024
Yearbook-style NFC East superlatives for 2024
Mike Florio and Charean Williams identify the “Best Newcomer,” “Best Bromance,” “Drama King” and “Most Likely to Succeed” in 2024.
Chase’s ‘day-by-day situation’ is dysfunctional
Chase's ‘day-by-day situation’ is dysfunctional
Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why the Ja’Marr Chase situation has the potential to get even more messy for another week.
Wilson ‘doesn’t have to be a hero’ for Steelers
Wilson ‘doesn’t have to be a hero’ for Steelers
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline what the Steelers need out of Russell Wilson as the starter entering Week 1 and why ultimately, he and Justin Fields are better QB options than last year.
Brissett reportedly will be Patriots’ starting QB
Brissett reportedly will be Patriots’ starting QB
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack reports that Jerod Mayo has announced Jacoby Brissett as the Patriots’ starting QB.
Wilson named Steelers’ starting QB over Fields
Wilson named Steelers' starting QB over Fields
Mike Florio reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers naming Russell Wilson as starting quarterback over Justin Fields, explaining why the nine-time Pro Bowler gives the team a "higher floor" in 2024.