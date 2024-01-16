Watch Now
Falcons interview Belichick for head coach role
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Falcons interviewing Bill Belichick, including what the power structure could look like on a new team, and why the Falcons have the pieces to win.
Chargers complete interview with Harbaugh
Chris Simms explain why the Chargers need a coach like Jim Harbaugh, and Mike Florio agrees that Los Angeles could benefit from Harbaugh's attention to detail and toughness.
Top prospect Williams ‘adds intrigue’ to draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss which teams will likely target star QB Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft now that he has officially declared, including the Chicago Bears and others.
Commanders name Peters as new GM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they think "valued commodity" Adam Peters, who spent the last seven years with the 49ers, can get the Commanders back on a wining track.
Assessing Tomlin’s future after Wild Card loss
Mike Tomlin walked out of a press conference after being asked about his future, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what to expect for Tomlin, whose contract expires following the 2024 season.
Bills ‘eye-popping’ in Wild Card win vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Bills' Wild Card win over the Steelers, including the players rallying together to complete a "gritty" game and notch their sixth win a row.
Eagles longtime center Kelce reportedly retiring
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the news that Eagles star player Jason Kelce reportedly told teammates in the locker room after the team's loss to the Bucs that he is retiring.
Bucs still have fight in them after Wild Card win
Mike Florio and Chris Simms praise the Buccaneers for their Wild Card victory over the Eagles, specifically Baker Mayfield who showed "resilience" and deserves to stay in Tampa Bay moving forward.
‘Spotlight’ on Sirianni after Eagles loss to Bucs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack what went wrong with Nick Sirianni's Eagles in the Wild Card round, including the overall absence of leadership that led to a lack of intensity amongst the team.
Eagles complete collapse in Wild Card loss to TB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Eagles' disappointing Wild Card loss to the Buccaneers, which they believe is one of the more shocking flops in recent memory after Philly started the season 10-1.
Assessing Sirianni’s future if PHI lose Wild Card
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what to expect for Nick Sirianni if the Eagles lose to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round after a dismal end to the regular season.
Stafford battled through injuries in loss DET
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Matthew Stafford's perseverance in the Rams' loss to the Lions, including his big-time throws, and why L.A. should feel good about its future.