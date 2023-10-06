 Skip navigation
Fields, Moore end Bears 14-game losing streak

October 6, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the Bears’ big win over the Commanders, discussing the Justin Fields-D.J. Moore connection and underwhelming results from Ron Rivera’s defense.
