 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_smithonrunningnflpa_250807.jpg
Smith: I’m proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture
travishunter.jpg
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith: I'm proud of instilling a new NFLPA culture

August 7, 2025 03:11 PM
Mike Florio sits down with former NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith to reflect on his 14 years leading the union, his proudest moments, and biggest reformations.

Related Videos

jacobsberry.jpg
01:29
Jacobs headlines best bets for NFL rushing leader
jamesonwilliamsberry.jpg
08:27
Williams’ expanded role could impact St. Brown
worthyberry.jpg
04:53
Will Worthy be Chiefs top-scoring wide receiver?
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250807.jpg
09:53
Packers believe rookie WR Golden will be ‘a stud’
masonberry.jpg
04:49
Mason, Jones could have even backfield split
nbc_ffhh_barkley_250807.jpg
05:52
Is there case against Eagles’ Barkley as RB1?
nbc_ffhh_taylor_250807.jpg
02:56
Colts QB situation could impact Taylor’s outlook
nbc_roto_ravens_250807.jpg
02:39
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
joshsimmonschiefs.jpg
02:53
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY
travishunter.jpg
08:35
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
07:11
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
07:31
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross
nbc_pft_vrabelbloodyface_250807.jpg
03:01
Vrabel’s face bloodied breaking up NE-WAS fight
nbc_pft_doyoutrust_250807.jpg
12:35
Do You Trust It: 2024 second-half surges
nbc_pft_young_250807.jpg
01:13
‘There’s definitely hope’ for Young’s NFL career
nbc_pft_garrettshedeur_250807.jpg
04:34
Garrett provides insight on Sanders’ work ethic
nbc_pft_rodgersreps_250807.jpg
14:02
Rodgers will play preseason if Tomlin wants him to
nbc_pft_indbal_250807.jpg
13:10
Richardson can show he’s a ‘polished professional’
nbc_pft_cinphi_250807.jpg
09:59
Bengals need to ‘show up’ in preseason opener
allen_thumb.jpg
10:01
What are Achilles’ heels for the AFC contenders?
nbc_roto_shedeursanders_250806.jpg
01:23
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game
nbc_ffhh_playernews_250806.jpg
05:45
Stafford expected to be eased back in with Rams
nbc_ffhh_tightends_250806.jpg
11:04
How much does Chiefs’ Kelce have left in tank?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250806.jpg
01:50
Lawrence among best bets for most passing yards
mahomesberry.jpg
08:17
Rice could be key to Mahomes’ fantasy success
nixberry.jpg
05:59
Could Nix repeat as a top 10 fantasy QB?
stroudberry.jpg
03:51
Stroud needs functional OL to regain rookie form
mayeberry.jpg
04:17
Maye has chance to be ‘borderline top 12' QB
mayfieldberry.jpg
03:55
Mayfield should ‘still be pretty elite’ in 2025
nbc_csu_draftkings_odds_250806.jpg
01:58
Odds to make NFL playoffs among 2024 playoff teams

Latest Clips

nbc_rtf_deionupdate_250807.jpg
05:01
Deion reveals cancer diagnosis in ‘moving’ presser
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_rtf_collegesportscommission_250807.jpg
06:38
CSC clears way for NIL collectives to pay athletes
nbc_rtf_arch_250807.jpg
04:57
Archie says grandson won’t declare for 2026 draft
nbc_bte_fevermecury_250807.jpg
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
franklinjames.jpg
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
nbc_bte_utah_250807.jpg
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250807.jpg
15:27
Tucker: ‘Can’t look score or scheme’ in preseason
nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
nbc_wnba_topplayswed_250806.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
ganne_mpx.jpg
13:48
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
nbc_cfb_big10_purodomintv_250806.jpg
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_acesprobs_250806.jpg
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
nbc_wnba_sykescarrington_250806.jpg
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
nbc_roto_keenanallen_250806.jpg
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250806.jpg
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
nbc_roto_nicklodolo_250806.jpg
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250806.jpg
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
mpx.jpg
07:29
Identifying Eagles, Lions, Rams’ Achilles’ heels
nbc_roto_mackenziegore_250806.jpg
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
nbc_csu_joeburrow_250806.jpg
07:17
Bengals’ ‘shifting’ philosophy on full display