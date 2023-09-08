Watch Now
Giants aim to prove 2022's leap was no fluke
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why both the Cowboys and Giants will have several questions to answer when they face off in Week 1 on Sunday night.
Up Next
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Goff has exceeded expectations since trade to DET
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on the Rams’ trade for Matthew Stafford and detail how Jared Goff has exceeded expectations as the Lions’ starting QB.
NFL must ‘do something’ about missed false starts
NFL must 'do something’ about missed false starts
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on how the NFL should react after referees missed apparent false starts committed by Chiefs OT Jaawan Taylor in Thursday’s NFL Kickoff game against the Lions.
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
Expect offensive clash between Dolphins, Chargers
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss their expectations for the Chargers’ revamped offense and what the Dolphins have done to prioritize Tua Tagovailoa’s health.
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
Bijan enters rookie year with massive expectations
Mike Florio and Peter King run through which players and storylines around the NFL catch their eyes as Sunday approaches including Bijan Robinson, the Broncos offense, Todd Monken and more.
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
What to expect from Richardson in Week 1
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Anthony Richardson's upcoming NFL debut and what to expect from the rookie in his first start against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Analyzing Love’s impact on Packers’ offense
Analyzing Love's impact on Packers' offense
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Jordan Love's debut as Green Bay's starter when the Packers take on a revamped Bears team in Week 1.
Florio, King discuss Burrow’s record contract
Florio, King discuss Burrow's record contract
Mike Florio and Peter King break down Joe Burrow's record contract extension, how it impacts Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and whether Burrow is fully healthy and ready to take on Cleveland in Week 1.
Watson, Browns are the NFL’s ‘biggest wild card’
Watson, Browns are the NFL's 'biggest wild card'
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to Week 1’s Bengals-Browns matchup and explain why it’s one of the biggest games of the weekend.
Kelce-less Chiefs’ offense struggles with drops
Kelce-less Chiefs' offense struggles with drops
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze Kansas City’s passing game after its Week 1 struggles without starting TE Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney’s critical drops and why Skyy Moore must step up.
Lions should ‘soak’ in statement win over Chiefs
Lions should 'soak' in statement win over Chiefs
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on Thursday’s Lions-Chiefs clash, highlighting what went wrong for Kansas City and how the Lions were able to pull off the upset on the road.
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they like the Giants to top the Cowboys in their season-opening Sunday Night Football showdown.