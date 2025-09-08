Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Parsons’ impact felt beyond the numbers in Week 1
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
Other PFT Content
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Parsons’ impact felt beyond the numbers in Week 1
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
Other PFT Content
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Parsons' impact felt beyond the numbers in Week 1
September 7, 2025 09:53 PM
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett dissect how Micah Parsons played a key role in the Packers' win over the Lions, despite only playing in 30 snaps.
Related Videos
56
Henry rumbles for 30-yard TD to give Ravens lead
46
Allen zips pass to Kincaid for first Bills TD
29
Boswell ‘didn’t even watch’ game-winning FG
59
Lewis: Ravens can ‘just unleash’ defense in 2025
35
Jones carries experience with Vikings to Colts
54
Burrow: Bengals ‘found a way to win’ vs. Browns
46
Rodgers: ‘Nice to win’ vs. Jets, but eyes on GB
41
Jones: We’ll ‘look to sustain’ after Week 1 win
05:09
Who will have more fantasy points: Lamar or Allen?
02:51
Mims Jr., Wilson among best moneylines for Week 1
04:51
Conner, Hill top best anytime TD parlay in Week 1
08:44
Ward among top prop picks for NFL Week 1
02:07
Seahawks ML at +110 among best bets for NFL Week 1
02:28
Not sure how Bills defense slows Ravens in Week 1
02:24
Expect Vikings vs. Bears to go over in Week 1
04:09
Bigsby may help with Flexual Frustration
03:53
NFL Brazil best bets, pick up lines for Week 1
05:01
Pollard’s guaranteed touches will help Week 1
10:52
Not time to panic about McCaffrey’s calf...yet
07:09
Lamb, Prescott should be in demand after Week 1
09:34
Eagles offense could take game-to-game approach
07:07
Williams could cash in on good Cowboys offense
01:43
Bears, Lions lead Week 1 best bets
05:37
Davis: Brady close to joining Raiders in 2020
07:24
Belichick banning Patriots scouts ‘petty’
04:56
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 1
01:58
Tomlin may have ‘bitten off more than he can chew’
10:02
How Chiefs can learn from Super Bowl defeat
09:24
Can anyone close the Chiefs’ window?
07:32
How Prescott sparked Carter’s spitting ejection
Latest Clips
47
NBA Tip-Off October 21 on NBC and Peacock
22:30
NASCAR Cup drivers recap WWT Raceway playoff race
01:01
Best Cup driver audio, WWT Raceway playoff race
03:55
Hamlin proud of team for ‘swinging for the fences’
14:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at WWT Raceway
01:11
Risers, fallers in playoffs leaving WWT Raceway
01:11
Elliott showed ‘good offense’ at WWT Raceway
03:20
Logano extends top-five streak in St. Louis
01:57
Larson: ‘I messed up’ spinning Blaney
01:15
Blaney on Larson contact: ‘One I have to remember’
01:24
Briscoe rebounds at WWT Raceway after pit issues
01:34
Hamlin: ‘Get on the bandwagon, or get run over’
02:49
Larson sends it into Turn 3, collects Blaney
02:04
Bush endorses number of Texans on Walker Cup team
42
‘Wrong place, wrong time’ for Berry after crash
08:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 2 foursomes
01:25
Contact from Elliott sends Berry into outside wall
01:25
Busch loses the handle exiting Turn 2 in Stage 1
01:32
Bill Murray delivers ICONIC command at WWT Raceway
14:44
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 4
03:48
McIlroy: ‘This is a really special day’
31:20
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 15
53
The moment McIlroy secured Irish Open victory
15:55
Highlights: Mustang Challenge at COTA
02:32
Irish crowd erupts for Rory’s tying eagle on 18
02:32
Highlights: Valkyries put up a fight vs. Lynx
01:04
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
10:37
Highlights: MSU defeats BC in overtime thriller
02:26
Golesh, Aranda headline top coach performances
04:59
Highlights: Iowa State wins rivalry game vs. Iowa
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue