 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hafley is ‘outside the box hire’ by the Packers

February 1, 2024 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Jeff Hafley wanted out from the college level, how there’s an imbalance with NIL and how effective he’ll be as the Packers new defensive coordinator.
Up Next
nbc_pft_benjohnsonbusiness_240201.jpg
3:21
Johnson says there’s ‘unfinished business’ in DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_seamacdonald_240201.jpg
14:24
Macdonald has ‘tremendous potential’ as Seattle HC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesdak_240201.jpg
4:51
Why Prescott holds all the cards in Dallas
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflglobalmarketing_240201.jpg
11:27
Franchises becoming status mark for ‘ultra-wealth’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_titans_240201__107856.jpg
2:37
Titans reportedly to hire Wilson as new DC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commander_240201.jpg
19:26
How Commanders should approach final HC vacancy
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsmvpodds_240131.jpg
2:58
QBs lead SB MVP odds, but plenty of ‘dark horses’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_v2_240131.jpg
7:34
How Chiefs can take page out of Lions book vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_simms_awsmahomes_240131.jpg
3:54
Chiefs, Mahomes effective in screen game vs. BAL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughcontract_240131.jpg
1:08
Source: Harbaugh to get $16M per year from LAC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_240131.jpg
7:47
Where does Purdy fit into top QB picture?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bradypurdy_240131_001.jpg
8:48
Brady knows Purdy has ‘a chip on his shoulder’
Now Playing