What Parsons' injury means for Cowboys' defense
After Micah Parsons suffered an ankle injury against the Giants on Thursday, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison evaluate how his eventual contract could be impacted by injury history.
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison review key storylines for the Bills and Ravens ahead of their highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup this weekend.
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
PFT revisits the Cowboys' choice to not sign Derrick Henry this offseason and Saquon Barkley's exit from the Giants after both team's run games left much to be desired in Week 4.
McCarthy needed to call timeout before late FG
PFT examines Mike McCarthy's decision to not call a timeout before Brandon Aubrey's rare miss on Thursday, explaining why it could have spelled doom for Dallas.
Harrison: Nabers is the best WR from 2024 draft
Fresh off Malik Nabers' impressive performance vs. the Cowboys, Rodney Harrison says the Giants' rookie already looks like the best wide receiver from the 2024 NFL Draft class.
Cowboys can ‘toughen up mentally’ after Week 4 win
PFT explains why the Cowboys' win over the Giants took "some heat" off Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy before exploring what's next for his offense after Week 4.
Cowboys needed ‘total team effort’ to beat Giants
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the Cowboys' much-needed win over the Giants, where Dak Prescott and Dallas' defense stepped up for a "full 60-minute focus."
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether Las Vegas can turn things around vs. the Browns, and why Cleveland's raw talent might be enough to secure a win over the struggling Raiders.
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect a close game between the Broncos and Jets, observing a shift in Denver's offensive scheme to give Bo Nix more freedom to attack.
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the first-ever meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Jim Harbaugh, debating whether the Los Angeles Chargers head coach can slow down the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and 49ers, debating if New England can get back on track against an injury-riddled San Francisco team.
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Commanders, fresh off a breakout game for Jayden Daniels, will hold up against the Cardinals.