How Lawrence deal affects the QB market
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine what Trevor Lawrence’s deal means for Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love and more.
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore how Rome Odunze will benefit learning from D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen and discuss why the Bears offense has all the potential in the world with Caleb Williams.
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore rookie predictions for the most receiving yards, the most passing yards and the most sacks.
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo
Mike Florio and Charean Williams react to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings and point to the fact the Dolphins were the No. 6 seed, not the No. 7 seed, as indicated on the inside of the ring.
How Eagles might’ve benefited from ATL tampering
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explain why comparatively speaking, the Eagles couldn’t be punished more than the Falcons, who had three tampering violations.
PFT Whiparound: Campbell signing, Kamara absent
Mike Florio and Charean Williams hit on a handful of news topics, including the Dolphins signing Calais Campbell and Alvin Kamara skipping the final day of Saints minicamp.
How Chiefs’ offense has taken strides to improve
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why Patrick Mahomes could have his best receiving core yet entering this season and how that could transform the Chiefs’ offense.
Analyzing timing of Lawrence’s extension
Mike Florio and Charean Williams break down Trevor Lawrence’s five-year, $275 million extension with the Jags and point to why Jacksonville was smart to double down on the QB when they did.
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
The NFL fined the Falcons and forced them to forfeit a single pick due to its tampering investigation, a punishment that Mike Florio feels doesn't fit what the league has done in the past.
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
The NFL found insufficient evidence that the Eagles tampered with Saquon Barkley, but Mike Florio believes the league isn't completely closing their investigation.
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Tom Brady’s astounding career, his time in New England with Bill Belichick, his arm talent and more.
PFT Draft: NFL images we’d want as the logo
In honor of Jerry West, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which iconic players and moments they could see as an NFL logo.