Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
PFT Live
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
September 29, 2025 09:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down how the Jaguars defeated the 49ers and shed light on what got Liam Coen and Robert Saleh fired up after the game.
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
04:15
Bills play with their food again vs. Saints
01:24
Bears pull off ‘gutsy’ win vs. Raiders
01:17
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
05:45
Steelers scratch out win over Vikings in Ireland
06:21
Rams, Colts should both be confident in starts
05:26
Chiefs offense gets its mojo back vs. Ravens
08:13
Parsons storyline overshadowed by DAL-GB drama
07:49
Prescott, Pickens unlock DAL offense vs. GB
03:00
Buccaneers have plenty of positives early
11:40
Eagles’ offense frustrates even with 4-0 record
12:13
Packers need to tinker to meet aspirations
05:35
Packers get off the hook with tie vs. Cowboys
02:57
Are Chiefs officially ‘back’ after Ravens win?
01:47
Schottenheimer is ‘lockstep’ with Dak
01:10
Prescott: It was ‘fun’ to compete against Parsons
04:13
Unpacking how Packers tied Cowboys in Week 4
45
Highlights: Cowboys-Packers shootout ends in tie
01:04
Love reflects on Packers’ tie with Cowboys
07:05
Giants beat Chargers in Dart’s first start
01:40
Analyzing Colts as bet to win AFC South
57
Cowboys respond in 62 seconds to take back lead
15:17
Give Me the Headlines: ‘I saw the sign’
05:34
Speed Round: Week 4 fill in the blank
02:47
Eagles ‘win ugly’ vs. Buccaneers in Week 4
02:11
Rams hand Colts first loss of season
03:01
How concerning is Ravens’ 1-3 start?
44
Bad Bunny to perform Super Bowl LX halftime show
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
52
Prescott finds Pickens for go-ahead TD before half
24
Florio hearing ‘crickets’ about Lamar’s hamstring
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
56
Cowboys tally two off blocked extra-point attempt
44
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
04:44
Jones on trading Parsons: ‘I like the numbers’
01:01
NFL Week 4 injury updates: Alt, Nabers
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
02:08
DAL cheerleaders teach Kauf ‘Thunderstruck’ dance
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
03:00
FNIA FaceTime: Dart shut noise out ahead of Week 4
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
