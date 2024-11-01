Watch Now
Falcons offense trending up entering Week 9 v. DAL
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the Week 9 matchup between the Cowboys and Falcons, highlighting the increasingly dangerous Atlanta offense.
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the concern surrounding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who has missed his second straight practice ahead of Week 9.
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the larger implications of QB Anthony Richardson's benching for veteran Joe Flacco in the Colts Week 9 SNF game vs. the Vikings.
Is Love rushing his return to the field?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the high-stakes Week 9 matchup between the Lions and Packers, including Jordan Love playing through injury, and the importance of getting him healthy.
Diggs, reporter make up after Sunday confrontation
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the interaction between Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and a reporter in the wake of Diggs' poor performance vs. the 49ers in Week 8.
Bills, Lions, Browns lead NFL Week 9 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down their picks for NFL Week 9, including the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and more.
NFL Week 9 preview: Colts vs. Vikings
With Joe Flacco stepping in for Anthony Richardson, the Colts' offense may be balanced enough to make some plays, but Simms thinks the Vikings' offense will be the difference on Week 9 Sunday Night Football.
NFL Week 9 preview: Buccaneers vs. Chiefs
The Buccaneers are desperate for a win in Week 9 against the Chiefs, and while Florio thinks they'll give themselves a chance, Simms thinks Kansas City has figured out a formula that'll help them coast.
NFL Week 9 preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
Now that the Rams have key assets Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold, Simms and Florio agree it's hard to see the Seahawks' defense doing enough to slow them down in NFL Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Lions vs. Packers
Simms thinks if there's one team that can hang with the Lions from a talent standpoint, it's the Packers -- but will it be enough to carry Green Bay past Detroit in Week 9 despite questions about Jordan Love's health?
NFL Week 9 preview: Jaguars vs. Eagles
The Eagles are beginning to build momentum having won three-straight games, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio predict that the Jaguars won't be able to keep up with Philadelphia's offense in Week 9.
NFL Week 9 preview: Bears vs. Cardinals
The Bears have to prevent their Hail Mary loss from snowballing into more losses, but Simms and Florio disagree regarding whether they will against the Cardinals in Week 9.