Levis 'impressive' despite loss to Steelers

November 3, 2023 08:53 AM
Though the Titans lost to the Steelers on TNF, Mike Florio and Charean Williams praise Will Levis' stellar play in his second career start and the potential the rookie QB has for the future.
