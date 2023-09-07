 Skip navigation
Lions must handle pressure after offseason hype

September 7, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on an offseason full of hype for the Detroit Lions and how it will play into the team's Week 1 road matchup in Kansas City.
