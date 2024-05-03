Watch Now
Stafford wants more guarantees from Rams
Mike Florio says Matthew Stafford doesn't want to hear that the Rams want him back, he wants the financial commitment to know he's going to stay, as Sean McVay says he wants to keep Stafford as long as he wants to play.
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
From Jordan Love's next deal to when the Bengals will trade Tee Higgins, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out the top questions left to unfold.
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why Patrick Mahomes is one of the only players who has earned the right to say the Chiefs will run a specific play in their third consecutive Super Bowl before the season starts.
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out the difference between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, shedding light on Harris' lack of a "burst" in his speed.
Inside Cousins’ contract with the Falcons
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through Kirk Cousins' contract, including any details pertaining to his Achilles injury and flexibility for Atlanta to turn to Michael Penix Jr.
2024 season is ‘last dance’ for 49ers core roster
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine where Brandon Aiyuk falls on the market and spell out why it'll only get more difficult to try to keep him once Brock Purdy is eligible for his next contract.
Barkley claims Giants didn’t give him an offer
After Saquon Barkley was booed at a Knicks game by New York fans, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why fans should be upset at the organization, not the player.
Giants clearly are ‘out of love’ with Jones
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline how the Giants have "plunged into chronic dysfunction" and why there's no reason Daniel Jones shouldn't be on notice this season.
Fields returning kicks would ‘maximize’ options
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how Justin Fields being one of the best running QBs could make him uniquely positioned as teams explore how to make the most out of the new kickoff.
Outlining Dak’s options for contract negotiations
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if at some point, players could take the "NBA approach" and look to decide where they want to play after seven years.
Wilson, Fields leadership has been ‘night and day’
Jaylen Warren was quick to explain what a difference Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have made in the facility, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to outline Pittsburgh's potential this season.
Giants reportedly hoped Alt would slide in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss if the Giants are trying to change the narrative after the draft and evaluate if there’s any truth to the Joe Alt hopes.