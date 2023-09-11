 Skip navigation
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings

September 11, 2023 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms detail how Baker Mayfield had success in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
