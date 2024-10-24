 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
nbc_pft_tuastakes_241024.jpg
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense
nbc_pft_tuaguardiancap_241024.jpg
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Other PFT Content

Dolphins criticized for lack of a strong backup QB

October 24, 2024 09:16 AM
While Mike Florio and Omar Kelly hope Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, they both acknowledge how Dolphins management has dropped the ball by not being prepared with a competitive backup QB.
nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
0:57
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
nbc_pft_tuastakes_241024.jpg
5:21
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense
nbc_pft_tuaguardiancap_241024.jpg
6:26
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps
nbc_pft_jwinston_241024.jpg
2:46
Why did Browns change play-callers for Winston?
nbc_pft_doesbelong_241024.jpg
1:12
Young overmatched, or Panthers just dysfunctional?
nbc_pft_tuabigpicture_241024.jpg
8:35
Big-picture look at future for Tua, player safety
nbc_pft_godwininjury_241024.jpg
2:22
How Bucs will adapt with Godwin on IR
nbc_pft_bucscreamsiclejerseys_241024.jpg
1:43
Dungy recalls Bucs’ infamous creamsicle jersey
nbc_pft_kupptrade_241024.jpg
2:43
Have the Rams given up on the 2024 season?
nbc_pft_hopkinstrade_241024.jpg
2:54
Understanding strategy behind Hopkins trade
nbc_pft_jeffersonvikings_241024.jpg
5:14
Vikings’ offense ‘has left meat on the bone’
nbc_pft_vikingsrams_241024.jpg
2:58
Rams could turn things around by defeating Vikings
