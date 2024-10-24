Watch Now
Dolphins criticized for lack of a strong backup QB
While Mike Florio and Omar Kelly hope Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy, they both acknowledge how Dolphins management has dropped the ball by not being prepared with a competitive backup QB.
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
Mike Florio discusses the dual role Robert Saleh will play for Green Bay, bringing his defensive mindset as an offensive consult and how the Packers can benefit from his advice.
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense
Mike Florio is joined by Omar Kelly to discuss if Tua Tagovailoa has learned what to avoid in order to stay healthy and why if the Dolphins don’t make the playoffs, Miami could be due for a possible reset.
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps
Mike Florio and Omar Kelly discuss how Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries have been so public and why the reason he doesn’t want to wear a guardian cap could be because he doesn’t want to draw attention to it.
Why did Browns change play-callers for Winston?
Mike Florio agrees with Jameis Winston that he can be a great starter if he's at his best but finds it odd that the Browns changed play-callers ahead of Winston's first start with Cleveland.
Young overmatched, or Panthers just dysfunctional?
Bryce Young will have the opportunity to show improvement after some time on the bench for the Carolina Panthers, but Mike Florio wonders if the young quarterback is simply overmatched at the NFL level.
Big-picture look at future for Tua, player safety
Mike Florio and Omar Kelly discuss what the bottom line is for Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL career and what impact his concussions could have on the sport of football.
How Bucs will adapt with Godwin on IR
Mike Florio is joined by Tony Dungy to gain insight into how a team approaches a major injury at this point in the season and why a head coach would leave starters in for that long, given the score.
Dungy recalls Bucs’ infamous creamsicle jersey
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy reflect on the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' creamsicle uniform, with Dungy recalling a time when the team was divided on how the jerseys looked and the nostalgia they now invoke.
Have the Rams given up on the 2024 season?
With Cooper Kupp trade rumors signifying the Rams are heading in the wrong direction, Tony Dungy emphasizes just how difficult it is to coach a team that's sent the message it's given up on the season.
Understanding strategy behind Hopkins trade
Tony Dungy provides insight to Mike Florio on the balance of trying to strengthen a team as much as possible without giving up too much for the future, after the Chiefs traded for DeAndre Hopkins.
Vikings’ offense ‘has left meat on the bone’
Mike Florio is joined by Charean Williams to break down how Sam Darnold needs to throw the ball to Justin Jefferson in key moments and map out why Minnesota should consider trading for Matthew Stafford.