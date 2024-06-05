Watch Now
Parsons is 'in for an awakening' with Zimmer
Given Micah Parsons said he and Mike Zimmer have exchanged a total of 20 words to each other, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the dynamic he brings to the table and how things could shift in Dallas.
PFT Draft: Best young offensive cores
From the Texans to the Eagles, Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the NFL teams with the strongest group of up and coming offensive players.
GB wants Love’s contract done before training camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out how Jordan Love has grown as a QB and spell out why it's in the Packers' best interest to do the deal now rather than trying to wait.
Stroud ‘doing high-wire act’ with comments on QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to C.J. Stroud's statement that if you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, he might have more rings.
49ers sign McCaffrey to ‘groundbreaking’ extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Christian McCaffrey's two-year extension and outline why he might have had more leverage than most RBs.
Diggs praises Allen as ‘important piece’ in career
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Stefon Diggs' stint in Buffalo, examine where things took a turn and how his connection with Josh Allen was unique.
Oilers head coach throws shade on the Bills
After Kris Knoblauch's remarks about the Bills, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why what Buffalo was able to do was special.
Lamar returns to Ravens OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Lamar Jackson being involved in Baltimore again this offseason is good for not only him but also the team.
Parsons let his body heal by skipping OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Micah Parsons shouldn’t risk anything until he gets his new contract and how it's easy to "be patient" until the season starts.
Shanahan not worried about McCaffrey declining
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how well Christian McCaffrey will hold up physically, given the RB will be in his 30s at the end of his contract.
Predicting how teams will play new kickoff rule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if there could come a point where teams opt to take it at the 30-yard line as they try to figure out the new kickoff rule.
Jefferson deal fallout for the Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the winners and losers of the Justin Jefferson deal, including the Dolphins, Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.