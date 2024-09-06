Watch Now
Florio envisions Rice playing the entire season
After avoiding the Commisioner’s Exempt List to start the year, Mike Florio explains why Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is likely to avoid a suspension this season.
Likely emerges as ‘unexpected star’ against Chiefs
After compiling 111 receiving yards and a TD against the Chiefs, PFT explores what Isaiah Likely’s emergence means for the Ravens’ offense moving forward.
Analyzing Likely’s overturned touchdown vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Charean Williams revisit Isaiah Likely's overturned touchdown from Baltimore's loss to the Chiefs, explaining why it is "exactly" what NFL replay review was intended for.
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they're picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the New England Patriots despite being "notoriously slow starters."
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he's picking the Jaguars over the Dolphins this Sunday in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms predict how Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' debut will unravel against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season.
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine the Arizona Cardinals' chances to upset the Buffalo Bills this Sunday to kickoff Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio look ahead to an AFC South clash between the Texans and the Colts in Week 1, where CJ Stroud will aim to start his second season with a statement win.
Chiefs, Steelers headline NFL Week 1 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss their best bets for Week 1 and explain why they are banking on the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Green Bay Packers to win out to open the season.
Week 1 preview: Jets vs. 49ers
Simms and Florio think Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have a chance to "make a splash" with a statement Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But will they?
Week 1 preview: Rams vs. Lions
Opening the year at home with clear-cut Super Bowl aspirations for the season, Chris Simms thinks the Lions are primed for success in Week 1 against the Rams.
Week 1 preview: Commanders vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes Tampa Bay's offensive line will be a key factor in the Buccaneers' season opener against rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.