Nubin's 'versatility' adds an edge in NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, who highlights his first exposure to football, what traits he adds to the draft, and NFL players he admires.
Alabama’s Arnold prides himself on confidence
Standout Alabama CB Terrion Arnold joins PFT to share why his confidence comes from family, his expectations for the Scouting Combine and what aspects of his game he's looking to improve.
Sanders highlights unique route to playing TE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, who breaks down his journey to playing tight end, and what he has to offer teams at the NFL level.
Some Jets reportedly think Hardman leaked plans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the latest surrounding Mecole Hardman, who ripped the Jets offense for having “no standards” then reportedly was accused of leaking game plans to the Chiefs and Eagles.
Could there be a powerplay from Harrison Jr.?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dial in on Marvin Harrison Jr. to question if there are any teams he won't play for and how that situation looks without having an agent.
Fill in the blank: Rogers’ draft scouting report
Connor Rogers joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to reveal the film he has most enjoyed watching, the players who should be getting more buzz, how many QBs he thinks will be taken in the first round and more.
Top takeaways from NFLPA Survey: Chiefs rank 31st
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the player team report cards, where the Chiefs received a number of Fs, while the Dolphins and Vikings came in at the top of the list.
Evaluating what Wilson can develop into
Given the Jets have granted Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade, Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on who could bring the QB in and turn him into a strong backup.
Vincent addresses kickoff, hip-drop tackle talks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent to discuss why the kickoff is a “dead ceremonial play,” the hip-drop tackle, the tush push and more.
Valdes-Scantling reportedly to hit the open market
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down reports that the Chiefs will save $12 million against the cap by releasing Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Sneed reportedly gets permission to seek a trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they think as long as the Chiefs can give L’Jarius Sneed close to what he feels he deserves, they could see the CB staying in Kansas City.
Newton: If Sapp could do it, then I can do it
Mike Florio and Chris Simms chat with 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Johnny Newton at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as the Illinois DT prepares for his jump to the pros.