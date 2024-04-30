Watch Now
What makes the Vikings a QB-friendly landing spot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what makes the Minnesota Vikings an attractive team for a young QB like J.J. McCarthy, specifically the impact of head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss trade rumors surrounding the San Francisco 49ers receiving corps of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and whether the team keeps both players moving forward.
Ballard addresses negative reports on Mitchell
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the speculation that surrounds NFL draft picks, and Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard's reaction to the adverse reports on WR Adonai Mitchell.
MIN shouldn’t wait to address Jefferson contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's comments on WR Justin Jefferson's contract, and why they believe that a deal should come sooner rather than later.
Beane: Round 1 KC trade was ‘best deal for us’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane's explanation on the team's decision to trade down in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Worthy built with ‘rare’ power and explosiveness
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss WR Xavier Worthy's body type, which Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares more to DeSean Jackson than Tyreek Hill.
ATL picking Penix ‘changes everything’ for Cousins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on how much has changed since Kirk Cousins' opening press conference with the Atlanta Falcons, where he emphasizes owner, GM, head coach and QB being on the same page.
Kelce, KC reportedly agree to contract adjustment
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly agreeing to an adjusted two-year contract through 2025, and what it suggests about Kelce's future in the league.
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Chris Simms sifts through some of his favorite picks from the entire 2024 NFL Draft for the Eagles, Chargers, Cardinals, Steelers, Bills, Raiders, Ravens, Bears, Dolphins, Seahawks, Patriots, and Panthers.
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review teams they feel leave the NFL draft with good classes, citing the Bengals' efforts in protecting Joe Burrow, the Lions improving their secondary, and more.
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review the Rookie of the Year odds in the NFL, including Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Rome Odunze.
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into quarterbacks selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Bo Nix to Denver, Michael Penix Jr. to Atlanta and J.J. McCarthy to Minnesota.