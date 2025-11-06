Curran: McDaniels has been ‘brilliant’ with Maye

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
Other PFT Content
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Curran: McDaniels has been ‘brilliant’ with Maye
November 6, 2025 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Tom Curran marvel at the impact Josh McDaniels has had on Drake Maye, recall other QBs who he has developed, and evaluate if he’ll get another shot as a head coach.
Related Videos
03:07
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
01:22
Belichick among coaching semifinalists for HOF
03:51
The challenges of balancing relationships as media
02:26
Assessing if Patriots should’ve made a trade
07:44
Evaluating Murray’s value outside of Arizona
02:25
Robinson: Jones ‘is a luxury’ right now
04:28
PFT Mailbag: Top Raiders-Broncos storylines
01:55
Why Colts cannot go back to Richardson in 2026
11:55
How Colts will need to manage deals in future
07:40
Colts know Gardner’s resume speaks for itself
02:22
Jets knew Williams was frustrated prior to trade
10:45
What’s next for Murray after going on IR?
04:39
Glenn wants a team that Jets fans will be proud of
18:00
Stick with Odunze, Dobbins; Bench Lawrence, Kamara
09:19
How did Steelers halt Colts’ offense in Week 9?
04:55
Simms reveals midseason NFL award picks
02:22
WR Mitchell ‘gets to play’ in weak Jets offense
10:23
Seahawks acquiring WR Shaheed is ‘pretty exciting’
04:02
Will Bowers benefit from Raiders trading Meyers?
07:33
Impact of Jaguars acquiring WR Meyers from Raiders
05:46
Why did Jets trade away CB Gardner, DT Williams?
01:08
Bet on Mayfield, Stafford, Jackson to win NFL MVP
02:51
Did the Steelers expose the Colts’ weaknesses?
08:12
BAL, NYJ among head-scratchers from trade deadline
05:46
LAC offensive line injuries raise concerns vs. PIT
07:22
Seahawks, Steelers among most trustworthy teams
05:06
Harrison: Chiefs offense is too ‘one-dimensional’
13:11
Biggest surprises of the NFL trade deadline
01:38
Bet on Jaguars to take down Texans
01:59
Lean on Panthers to beat Saints, take the over
Latest Clips
08:38
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
09:37
McKeown reflects on career ahead of final season
06:25
Langley: Big Ten ‘brings out the competitive side’
02:04
Highlights: Lakers outlast Spurs in close affair
01:58
Highlights: Trail Blazers hand Thunder first loss
01:57
Highlights: Kings defend home court vs. Warriors
01:59
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets storm past Heat at home
01:57
Highlights: Celtics, Brown crush Wizards
02:00
Highlights: Pistons rally to knock off Jazz
02:12
Highlights: Pels fend off Mavs in close road win
01:59
Highlights: Knicks surge past Timberwolves
01:57
Highlights: Rockets cruise by Grizzlies in Memphis
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
02:00
Highlights: Mitchell powers Cavs to win over 76ers
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
01:52
Highlights: Nets escape Pacers with first win
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
05:08
Consuegra sees work paying off at Marquette
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
07:01
Garzon reveals why she transferred to Maryland
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
01:32
Fantasy implications of Coulibaly’s fast start
14:30
Van Gundy has ‘no idea’ how Morant situation ends
01:28
Bulls’ Giddey ‘paying off’ for fantasy managers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue