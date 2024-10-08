Watch Now
Jets are the obvious landing spot for Adams
The Jets and Saints are viewed as the leaders to land Davante Adams — who the Raiders could trade very soon — but the Jets seem like the obvious destination, Mike Florio says.
Jets reportedly fire Saleh after 2-3 start
The Dan Patrick Show crew reacts to the breaking news of the New York Jets reportedly firing head coach Robert Saleh following a 2-3 start to the 2024 season.
Saints’ offense lacked direction vs. Chiefs
The Saints hit on one big play -- a Rashid Shaheed touchdown -- against the Chiefs on Monday night, but PFT argues they need a more balanced attack moving forward.
This or That: Bigger surprises through NFL Week 5
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty compare some of the bigger surprises in the NFL through Week 5, including the Vikings, Commanders, Jets and 49ers.
Run coming for Bengals after another slow start?
Mike Florio thinks the Bengals are about to embark on a four-game winning streak, but he and Devin McCourty both think the Bengals need a culture shift after yet another slow start, this time at 1-4.
Mahomes, Kelce lead Chiefs’ complementary football
At the center of the Chiefs' win over the Saints were Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who are leading Kansas City's complementary brand of football in 2024.
Chiefs ‘sluggish and inevitable’ again vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to the Chiefs' Monday night victory over the Saints, in which Kansas City again didn’t look pretty but got the job done with relative ease.
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review several of their Week 5 takeaways, from the Giants' massive road win over the Seahawks to Sam Darnold defeating his former team in London.
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio assess where things went wrong for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers after falling to the Cardinals in stunning fashion in Week 5.
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
In an offense that lacks "upper-crust, top quality" pieces outside of Josh Allen, PFT says the Bills must reevaluate their gameplans after questionable decisions late against the Texans.
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN
PFT praises the Ravens' explosiveness on the ground and through the air after Lamar Jackson willed Baltimore to a thrilling overtime win against division rival Cincinnati in Week 5.
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
Chris Simms and Mike Florio believe the Browns are too "stubborn" to bench Deshaun Watson, saying it's the only remaining option to attempt saving Cleveland's season.