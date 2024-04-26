Watch Now
Giants draft Nabers with pick No. 6 instead of QB
Mike Florio analyzes the New York Giants passing over a quarterback and selecting LSU's Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
Vikings select McCarthy with No. 10 pick
Mike Florio analyzes the Minnesota Vikings selecting J.J. McCarthy at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze
Bears strengthen offense with WR Odunze
The Chicago Bears get their WR of the future by selecting Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
Falcons add another QB to arsenal in Penix Jr.
Just six weeks after signing Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons select their eventual successor in QB Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Chargers 'beef up' offensive line with Alt
Chargers 'beef up' offensive line with Alt
The Los Angeles Chargers opt to stay put and take OT Joe Alt for themselves with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cardinals get 'franchise-level' WR in Harrison Jr.
Cardinals get 'franchise-level' WR in Harrison Jr.
Mike Florio analyzes the Arizona Cardinals' decision to "play it safe" and select star WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels' explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Daniels' explosiveness a great asset for WAS
Chris Simms breaks down the Commanders' selection of Jayden Daniels, explaining what the LSU quarterback brings to the table.
Patriots 'stay put,' draft QB Maye at No. 3
Patriots 'stay put,' draft QB Maye at No. 3
Mike Florio breaks down the Patriots selecting Drake Maye, who they hope will bring a "new dawn" to the QB position in New England.
Maye will be a 'project' with Patriots
Maye will be a 'project' with Patriots
Chris Simms discusses why Drake Maye's mechanics concern him with the New England Patriots.
How Williams' talent can elevate Bears offense
How Williams' talent can elevate Bears offense
Chris Simms gives his instant reaction to the Chicago Bears selecting Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Commanders select Heisman winner Daniels at No. 2
Commanders select Heisman winner Daniels at No. 2
Mike Florio analyzes the Washington Commanders' decision to "stand firm" and select QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Eagles, Brown reportedly reach extension
Eagles, Brown reportedly reach extension
The Philadelphia Eagles embrace an "all-in mentality" and have reportedly reached a three-year, $96 million contract extension with star WR A.J. Brown.