Free Agency Grab Bag: Ravens, 49ers, backup QBs

March 14, 2024 08:39 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rate how concerning the Ravens’ departures are, weigh in on the 49ers front seven now compared to last week and name which backup QB who signed for under $10 million doesn’t belong.
