 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_luciano_230731.jpg
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues
nbc_edge_yahoo_garver_230731.jpg
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?
nbc_edge_yahoo_scherzer_230731.jpg
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bennett Warren.jpeg
2024 All-American Bennett Warren Commits to Tennessee
Manasse Itete.jpg
2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State
Charles Lester.jpg
2024 All-American Charles Lester Selects Florida State University

Top Clips

nbc_edge_yahoo_luciano_230731.jpg
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues
nbc_edge_yahoo_garver_230731.jpg
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?
nbc_edge_yahoo_scherzer_230731.jpg
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL rookies name their most useless talents

July 31, 2023 05:25 PM
Jalen Carter, Aidan O'Connell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Chase Brown, Jalin Hyatt, Kendre Miller, Quentin Johnston, Tre Tucker, Tyler Scott, Marvin Mims, Sean Clifford and Tank Dell describe their useless talents.
Up Next
nbc_nfl_rookies_gameshow_230731.jpg
1:16
What game show would NFL rookies win?
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_rookies_maddenrating_230731.jpg
1:18
What Madden ratings are rookies focused on?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersoldname_230731.jpg
2:46
Rivera: Prior team name used with ‘utmost respect’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hunterdeal_230731.jpg
2:46
Hunter agrees to one-year deal with Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_factorfluke_230731.jpg
5:45
Fact or Fluke: QB stats from 2022 season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pkjoshallen_230731.jpg
8:04
Allen focused on being ‘smarter with the football’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_burrow_230731.jpg
6:30
Burrow to miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgersonpaytoncomments_230731.jpg
16:17
Rodgers defends Hackett after Payton’s remarks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_appledolphins_230731.jpg
4:30
Dolphins sign Apple in wake of Ramsey injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_230731.jpg
3:56
Breaking down Rodgers’ reported seven-year deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylortradev2_230731.jpg
11:01
How Irsay’s remarks affected Taylor wanting trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylorsolutions_230731.jpg
18:45
Examining Colts’ options for Taylor situation
Now Playing