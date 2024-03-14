 Skip navigation
NFL teams submit latest rule proposals

March 14, 2024 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the recent rule proposals, which include a third challenge if either of the first two are successful, an onside kick alternative, bumping back the trade deadline and more.
