NFL Week 9 key matchups: Players to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the top matchup in each of the four windows on Sunday for Week 9, beginning with Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany and ending with Bills vs. Bengals on SNF.
Jets reportedly tried to get Adams, Evans, Higgins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on why the Jets might’ve wanted this information known, as well as what it could suggest about Aaron Rodgers.
Gutekunst: Love has ‘very important’ 10 games
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why sometimes “it just takes time” for a QB to find his footing at the NFL level and evaluate how much longer Love should have to do so.
NFL Week 9 props, key storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Dolphins going head-to-head with the Chiefs in Germany, Lamar Jackson taking on the Seahawks defense and more.
PFT Draft: Teams we’re surprised didn’t make trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they’re most surprised didn’t make a deadline trade, from the Chiefs to the Eagles and more.
Levis to have first big test on TNF vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why Will Levis has a critical opportunity on the road in Pittsburgh during prime time, but has Mike Vrabel on his side.
Falcons ‘thread the needle’ starting Heinicke
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the complex situation in Atlanta, because at some point, Desmond Ridder will be at 100% again and they’ll have to make a hard decision at QB.
Pierce feels O’Connell gives Raiders ‘best chance’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the change at QB will be a good reset, as long as key offensive players get the ball, as well as how Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract plays into the equation.
Pierce brings new mindset to Raiders as interim HC
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Antonio Pierce being a natural-born leader could match the energy of the organization, while also questioning if his lack of experience could result in a soft-tank.
Examining case for why Davis should sell Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Mark Davis is the common thread in the Raiders’ shortcomings and spell out why it would be in his best interest to sell the team.
Raiders prove ‘Patriot Way’ needs a QB like Brady
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Raiders are the latest example of why the “Patriot Way” only works with a strong QB who can take the brunt of the failures and is willing to submit.
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
Mike Florio answers NFL questions from the fan mailbag, regarding Deshaun Watson's contract, New York Giants QB situation, Carson Wentz and more.