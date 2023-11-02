 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL Week 9 key matchups: Players to watch

November 2, 2023 09:13 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the top matchup in each of the four windows on Sunday for Week 9, beginning with Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Germany and ending with Bills vs. Bengals on SNF.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jetsdavanteadams_v2_231102.jpg
7:30
Jets reportedly tried to get Adams, Evans, Higgins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_love_231102.jpg
2:29
Gutekunst: Love has ‘very important’ 10 games
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week9props_231102.jpg
7:13
NFL Week 9 props, key storylines to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftnotrades_231102.jpg
10:28
PFT Draft: Teams we’re surprised didn’t make trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tnf_231102.jpg
12:14
Levis to have first big test on TNF vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_heinicke_231102.jpg
16:32
Falcons ‘thread the needle’ starting Heinicke
Now Playing
nbc_pft_oconnell_231102.jpg
7:39
Pierce feels O’Connell gives Raiders ‘best chance’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pierce_231102.jpg
7:14
Pierce brings new mindset to Raiders as interim HC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davis_231102.jpg
6:11
Examining case for why Davis should sell Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriotway_231102.jpg
13:07
Raiders prove ‘Patriot Way’ needs a QB like Brady
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbagv2_231101.jpg
15:54
PFT PM Mailbag: Watson’s contract, Giants QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_waltandersonv2_231101.jpg
7:55
Florio: NFL must be consistent with Anderson
Now Playing