ATL, PHI tampering review won't wrap before draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the earliest that teams could face repercussions for potential tampering infractions would be in time for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Analyzing odds for first non-QB selected in draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, to discuss which non-QB they believe will be first off the board.
Jones explains delay on signing players long term
While Jerry Jones is waiting to see "more cards played" before signing Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the longer Dallas waits, the harder it will be.
49ers reportedly want Round 1 pick for Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the likelihood of the 49ers landing a first-round pick in exchange for Brandon Aiyuk.
Jets thank Wilson on social media after trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms comment on what challenges lie ahead for Zach Wilson, after the New York Jets traded the QB to the Denver Broncos.
Jones: Cowboys are ‘all in’ on 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they don't have reason to believe the Cowboys are "all in" for the draft, since they haven't been "all in" for free agency or signing Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.
Manning: Broncos are ‘very interested’ in McCarthy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why J.J. McCarthy would be a great fit in a Sean Payton offense, but question the likelihood of the QB actually landing in Denver.
NE reportedly hasn’t gotten ‘serious’ trade offer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Drake Maye would be able to handle the pressure of replacing Tom Brady, if the Patriots select Drake Maye at No. 3.
Most likely landing spot for Maye
The Giants reportedly explore trading up from No. 6, possibly for Drake Maye, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to question if the QB is worth trading up for.
Most likely landing spot for Odunze
After Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze shared a flight to Detroit, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out Odunze's chances of landing in Chicago at No. 9 or if the Bears should consider a trade.
Bears new stadium reportedly to cost $4.6 billion
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the reported cost for the Bears' new stadium and question if at some point, Chicago could see another NFL team.
Broncos unveil new ‘Mile High Collection’ uniforms
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look at the new Broncos uniforms and draw similarities with their old ones.