Bears trade Fields to Steelers in a 'stunner'
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Fields reportedly being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning how Pittsburgh acquired the quarterback for just a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Fields reportedly being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers, questioning how Pittsburgh acquired the quarterback for just a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick.
Donald announces retirement after 10 seasons
Mike Florio reflects on Aaron Donald’s remarkable career, given the DT has announced his retirement, and explains why he believes we shouldn’t count out the possibility of Donald returning.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on hot seat?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to examine Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier's futures in Miami, ponder whether he would have Fran Tarkenton or Eli Manning as his quarterback and discuss the greats of NFL media.
Hamachek details ‘The Dynasty’ docuseries
Director and Executive Producer Matt Hamachek of 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' joins Mike Florio to go in-depth on the docuseries and what went into making the film.
EA to offer college football players $600 for NIL
Mike Florio examines EA's decision to offer 11,000 college football players $600 each for video game NIL rights and questions if that is a fair transaction for the players' value.
Williams is taking a risk without hiring an agent
Mike Florio discusses the presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams entering the NFL draft without an agent and why it's a risk not having somebody in your corner to put out any potential fires.
Cowboys have a big decision to make with Prescott
Mike Florio dives into Dak Prescott's contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys, explaining why a simple restructuring of the deal won't solve the team's salary cap problems.
PFT PM Mailbag: Head coach on the hottest seat?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to weigh in on which head coach will be under the most pressure, what lies ahead for Caleb Williams, if the NFLPA could negotiate salary arbitration and more.
Will the hip-drop tackle be banned in 2024?
Mike Florio examines the 'hip-drop' tackle in the NFL, questioning the definition of the maneuver and if it will be banned in the near future.